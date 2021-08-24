Wednesday, August 25, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 25, 2021
Play

Voters support lowering health insurance premiums in Delaware; a new report on armed protests in Virginia; and on the 25th anniversary of TANF, calls to make it more accessible.

2021Talks - August 25, 2021
Play

The House passes the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and advances the White Houses economic agenda; and Biden stands by his Aug. 31 Afghanistan deadline.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
Play

The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Social Issues  |  Census    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Census Lacks Key Data on LGBTQ Communities for Redistricting

Play

Tuesday, August 24, 2021   

CHICAGO -- Counties, towns and school districts across the state, and the Illinois Legislature, are drawing new voting district maps, with help from data from the 2020 Census.

Advocates for LGBTQ political representation argued the census figures lack key information. Sexual orientation and gender identity are topics not included on the census form.

Brian Johnson, CEO of Equality Illinois, noted people who live with a same-sex partner are asked to indicate that in the census, but that is it. He said more comprehensive data is needed to ensure LGBTQ communities have adequate representation.

"It is really, really important that the next census gets more granular data on LGBTQ people, and where we live and how we live," Johnson asserted. "So that not only can our districts be most appropriately drawn in this state, but so that a host of services that our community relies on can be adequately supported."

Among Americans, 5.6% self-identify as LGBTQ, and in younger generations, the number is far higher. Yet fewer than 0.2% of elected officials identify as LGBTQ.

Johnson emphasized to achieve equitable representation, more than 28,000 LGBTQ officials would need to be elected across the country.

Much attention around community districting is on the congressional and state legislative processes, and Illinois is set to lose one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, but Johnson pointed out local maps are also important.

"You're hearing questions around curriculum and affirming LGBTQ young people, and supporting them; health care and how that's being provided by county officers and county elected officials," Johnson outlined.

Johnson added while it is important to see strong LGBTQ voting power in some districts, people who identify as LGBTQ people live everywhere, in Illinois, and the nation.

"All our intersectional identities, our rural LGBTQ people, LGBTQ people of color, etc.; these voices have to be sought out and heard from, in every single district," Johnson urged.


get more stories like this via email
A death is reported at one out of 62 demonstrations where guns are identified as part of the event, compared with one in 2,963 protests where no gun possession is identified. (Flickr)

Social Issues

Report: Armed Protests, as Seen in VA, More Likely to Spark Violence

RICHMOND, Va. - Armed protests in the United States are six times more likely to turn violent as unarmed protests, according to a new report…

Social Issues

Report: TANF Benefits Vital for PA, But Program Needs Overhaul

HARRISBURG, Pa. - This week marks the 25th anniversary of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the cash-assistance program commonly known as TANF…

Social Issues

Police in ND: Avoid a Ripoff When Trading Items in Person

WEST FARGO, N.D. - West Fargo is the latest North Dakota city to offer "safe" trading spaces for online transactions. While not all communities …

Many Ohio universities are offering in-person, hybrid and fully online options for the fall semester. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio Public Universities Approach Another COVID-19 Fall Semester

By Kennedi CombsBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the Delta …

Social Issues

Community Advocates Urge End to Police Presence in IN Schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- As students across Indiana begin the new school year, some communities are reevaluating the need for police officers in schools…

In dozens of states, legislatures are in charge of redistricting. Critics of that system say that creates fairness issues if one party has power over both chambers. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Iowa Still Seen as Model State for Redistricting

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's political landscape is confronted with the same divisiveness seen elsewhere in the U.S., but pro-democracy advocates say …

Environment

WV Groups Gather to Discuss Climate Change Risks, Strategies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The West Virginia Climate Alliance, a new coalition of 20 state and local organizations, hosts a virtual forum tonight to …

Social Issues

KY Legislators Ask State to Help Relocate Afghan Refugees

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- State Democratic leaders are urging Gov. Andy Beshear to offer a permanent home to Afghan refugees in Kentucky. At least a dozen …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021