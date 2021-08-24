Census Lacks Key Data on LGBTQ Communities for Redistricting

CHICAGO -- Counties, towns and school districts across the state, and the Illinois Legislature, are drawing new voting district maps, with help from data from the 2020 Census.



Advocates for LGBTQ political representation argued the census figures lack key information. Sexual orientation and gender identity are topics not included on the census form.



Brian Johnson, CEO of Equality Illinois, noted people who live with a same-sex partner are asked to indicate that in the census, but that is it. He said more comprehensive data is needed to ensure LGBTQ communities have adequate representation.



"It is really, really important that the next census gets more granular data on LGBTQ people, and where we live and how we live," Johnson asserted. "So that not only can our districts be most appropriately drawn in this state, but so that a host of services that our community relies on can be adequately supported."



Among Americans, 5.6% self-identify as LGBTQ, and in younger generations, the number is far higher. Yet fewer than 0.2% of elected officials identify as LGBTQ.



Johnson emphasized to achieve equitable representation, more than 28,000 LGBTQ officials would need to be elected across the country.



Much attention around community districting is on the congressional and state legislative processes, and Illinois is set to lose one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, but Johnson pointed out local maps are also important.



"You're hearing questions around curriculum and affirming LGBTQ young people, and supporting them; health care and how that's being provided by county officers and county elected officials," Johnson outlined.



Johnson added while it is important to see strong LGBTQ voting power in some districts, people who identify as LGBTQ people live everywhere, in Illinois, and the nation.



"All our intersectional identities, our rural LGBTQ people, LGBTQ people of color, etc.; these voices have to be sought out and heard from, in every single district," Johnson urged.



References: LGBTQ elected officials LGBTQ Victory Institute June 2021



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio Redistricting Commission will host 10 public hearings next week to gather input on the state's mapmaking process after receiving the once-a-decade population data from the U.S. census.



The hearings are part of reform measures passed in 2015 and 2018 that require the seven-member commission to thoroughly engage Ohioans in the redistricting process. However, Katy Shanahan, Ohio state director for the advocacy group All On The Line said the schedule will make the meetings difficult to attend for anyone who works nine to five.



"So, that's not incredibly accessible for folks who work during those hours, who are caretakers, families," she said. "There are also no options for virtual testimony - which is, of course, concerning given the resurgence of COVID, and our numbers in Ohio are really dire at the moment."



The commission also is working on plans to allow people to submit their own map ideas. In the meantime, there are two public hearings per day next week, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at locations throughout the state. The deadlines to adopt redistricting plans are in September.



The voter-approved changes also include requiring the mapmakers to protect communities above all else, rather than risk having them split or gerrymandered.



Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said the support the reform measures received is proof that Ohioans want a transparent redistricting process.



"Ohio voters are interested in fairness and care about our democracy," she said, "and they know we should do a better job keeping our communities together, making sure that the maps overall are fair and are generally proportional to the way that voters behave."



According to the census release, central Ohio was one of the fastest-growing sections of the state, with Delaware County's population up nearly 23% and Union County up 20%. However, as a state, the population growth was almost stagnant - meaning Ohio will lose one U.S. House seat.



References: Ohio census data U.S. Census Bureau 8/12/2021

Commission hearing schedule All on the Line Ohio 8/13/2021



get more stories like this via email

