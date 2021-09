Summit to Debunk Myths, Stigma Around HIV for Michigan Youth

LANSING, Mich. - Organizers of a summit about sexual health will provide a safe space on Friday for young Michiganders to have open, honest and affirming conversations about HIV prevention and care.



More than 15,000 Michigan residents live with HIV, and the stigma associated with it often keeps people from getting tested and knowing their status.



Natasha Thomas, Genesee County program coordinator for the Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health, said it's important that young people are able to talk about HIV and sexual health.



"HIV is something that we should be aware of, it's something that we should be educated about, but it's not necessarily something that we should fear," she said. "It's not something that we should stigmatize."



She said the "HIV and You(th) Summit" is geared toward folks ages 13 to 24 and adults who work with youths. It will feature workshops on knowing your own medical rights, what it means to live with HIV, medications for prevention and care - such sa PrEP and PEP - and laws and history surrounding HIV and the LGBTQ community.



Thomas added that it's also important that conversations about prevention and care debunk myths about HIV and how it is transmitted. She said there are few spaces where young people can go to get up-to-date, medically accurate information about sexual health.



"A lot of young people then turn to their peers, or they turn to the internet," she said, "where they then have to kind of weed through all of this information - some of it accurate, some of it not."



Thomas said she hopes attendees will leave the summit with resources and services they can look to, on an ongoing basis. Health experts urge people who are sexually active to learn their HIV status through regular testing at a clinic, hospital or community health center.



Disclosure: Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, LGBTQIA Issues, Reproductive Health, Youth Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Michigan HIV data AIDSVu.org 2018

HIV and You(th) Summit Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health 9/2021



get more stories like this via email



WORCESTER, Ma. -- This Sunday is National HIV Testing Day, when people are urged to find out their HIV status and work to end the stigma around HIV and AIDS.



Lamar Brown-Noguera, community relations manager for AIDS Project Worcester, said many of the group's services were paused at the beginning of the pandemic, until it was able to get the proper personal protective equipment, and testing numbers still are not where they were pre-pandemic.



Brown-Noguera emphasized the importance of staying up-to-date on sexual health, every day of the year.



"Being an individual in a relationship where I have a partner who is HIV-positive, and I'm HIV negative, it's even more of an important incentive in even my own personal life to have a regular testing and checkup routine," Brown-Noguera explained.



They added testing for HIV is available at AIDS Project Worcester on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and encouraged Commonwealth residents to reach out to their own local agency that provides testing for more information or service referrals.



Brown-Noguera pointed out in the last year-and-a-half with stay-at-home mandates, fewer people were making the effort to go out and get tested. They expect demand for testing, as well as prevention and treatment services, to increase as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and start to interact more.



"Cases of, let's say, hookups and one-night stands will happen more often," Brown-Noguera noted. "We are seeing more and more that need to know and that access for testing, and need for barrier methods, condoms, PrEP [pre-exposure prophylaxis] and PEP [post-exposure prophylaxis] and all that."



Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, echo the call for people to get tested. This year in particular, they're raising awareness of the many ways and places to do so, including self-tests at home.



Many local health departments and community organizations distribute free HIV self-tests, which also can be purchased at pharmacies or online.



References: HIV self-testing information CDC 06/09/2021

National HIV Testing Day U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services 05/03/2021



get more stories like this via email