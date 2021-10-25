Indiana Universities Work to Support Displaced Afghan Scholars, Students

BLOOMINGTON, IN -- Universities in Indiana are working to support Afghan students and scholars; both those still in Afghanistan and those arriving to the Hoosier State.



Indiana University is a host partner for the Scholar Rescue Fund and is part of the Scholars At Risk Network, which both aim to coordinate and fund fellowships or temporary teaching and research positions for displaced scholars at other higher-education institutions across the world.



John Wilkerson, interim associate vice president for International Services at Indiana University in Bloomington, said they are working to connect with students who currently are in Camp Atterbury, after fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan.



"There are a host of challenges that face these students," Wilkerson explained. "It can run the gamut, all the way to missing credentials to access to financial aid. How do they access state and federal financial aid?"



More than 6,000 refugees from Afghanistan are at Camp Atterbury, awaiting resettlement. As colder weather approaches, officials at the base are asking Hoosiers to consider donating clothing, especially long-sleeved t-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets.



Wilkerson pointed out it is so important for different sectors of the community to work together, to make sure entire families are able to thrive, from younger students to adults looking for job opportunities. He added if health and safety are not taken care of, it's much harder to seek an education.



"It's important as they weave themselves into the fabric of our state," Wilkerson contended. "It's important for us to ensure that they have every opportunity to succeed here, to find a home and to be great contributors to the state, culturally, economically and socially."



Groups have created a resource toolkit for universities looking to support Afghan refugees. They include determining if hosting students and scholars is right for your institution, assessing capacity and the resources that can be made available, determining a start date and connecting with community organizations and businesses.



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- More than a month after the sudden fall of Kabul led to tens of thousands of Afghans becoming refugees overnight, groups are ready to help about 100 of them build new lives in Arkansas.



As part of federal efforts, refugee-resettlement organization Canopy Northwest Arkansas will help about 50 Afghans find new homes in the region, and Catholic Charities of Arkansas will also resettle about 50 people in the central part of the state.



Hannah Lee, director of community engagement at Canopy, said the group has worked closely with Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office to coordinate the arrival of families as soon as mid-October.



Lee explained one of the first things the group does is make sure they have a safe, affordable home that is furnished.



"Things like towels and utensils, those small pieces just to really make sure that it feels like home as much as possible, because that transition is going to be absolutely jarring," Lee reported. "We're talking about such a quick turnaround time from the moment that the Taliban took over their country to the day they arrive in the United States."



Lee noted Canopy also matches families with what the organization calls "co-sponsors," a team of six to eight people who commit to being by their side for six months while they transition to their new community. They will help them with things such as transportation, finding child care, and more.



Many of the recently arrived Afghan refugees are currently under humanitarian parole status, which limits the types of public benefits and financial assistance they can receive. Lee pointed out because of this, the organization can greatly benefit from help to find housing for families.



"For folks that have connections with landlords that own Airbnb rentals, that maybe you yourself own some apartment units, that is probably the most impactful way someone can get involved with Canopy right now," Lee urged. "That's our most pressing need."



A few weeks ago, Canopy hosted a supply drive to create welcome kits for soon-to-be Arkansans. The kits include everyday household items, and the group encouraged people to include a handwritten note, welcoming families to the state.



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Organizations providing relief support for Afghan refugees say more people can help by simply taking time to learn about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.



Groups like Catholic Charities Jacksonville are preparing to handle a surge of over 150 Afghan refugees, who'll need basics like food, housing and jobs as they begin their new lives in the community in the next few months.



Matt Schmitt, associate director for the group, said at the same time, he has been trying to help clear up some misunderstandings that stem, in part, from the name of the effort: the Afghan Parolee Support Program.



"People are worried that the refugees that are coming from Afghanistan are a security threat," Schmitt explained. "They're concerned that the term 'parolee,' by the way, it sounds like someone who's been released from jail or from prison, and that is the farthest from the truth."



Schmitt explained the terms are used by the federal government as subcategories for refugees, such as someone on a Special Immigrant Visa, a 'parolee' or 'asylee,' and they have no connection to the criminal justice system. He added all refugees will be completely vetted through the U.S. State Department before being sent to resettlement areas like Jacksonville.



Schmitt urged people to do more research, by visiting his organization's website or searching online for the Office of Refugee Resettlement, Department of State, and other sources to keep up with what's going on.



"And then after that, feel free to get involved," Schmitt emphasized. "We're doing humanitarian work. If you were in this situation, wouldn't you like to have someone reach out, you know? It's 'help a brother out,' that's what I've been saying lately, help a brother out."



Schmitt pointed out the Catholic Charities of Jacksonville website has information about how to help. They need gently used furniture and household items. People can also volunteer their time, or donate money and specify that it go directly to resettlement efforts.



The State Department named Jacksonville among the top 19 "welcoming cities" for refugees, but organizations in other parts of the state also are gearing up to help with resettlement.



