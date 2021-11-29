Latinos Win Seat at Voter Redistricting Table

DENVER - This year Colorado joined 13 other states trying to take politics out of the once-a-decade voter redistricting process, and Latino organizers say the creation of two independent commissions has helped communities of color finally win a seat at the table.



Mike Cortes - executive director of the Colorado Latino Leadership Advocacy and Research Organization (CLLARO) - said he was surprised to see how the recently finalized district lines were drawn.



"Many of those district maps bear a really strong resemblance to maps that CLLARO had designed and submitted to commissions for their consideration," said Cortes. "So we're very happy that the commission took our work seriously, and we've never seen that happen before."



In 2018, Colorado voters approved Amendments Y and Z to the state's constitution. They allowed independent commissions to draw district maps for state and Congressional representation using new census data.



CLLARO identified 130 Latino groups across the state and worked to get community members to testify before the commissions. Cortes said the next step is to take advantage of new opportunities by increasing voter turnout in 2022.



Cortes said he believes the independent commissions also helped rein in a common practice where one dominant political party draws maps that give it a decade's worth of political advantage.



"The commissions have equal representations of Democrats, Republicans and independents," said Cortes. "So no one party is in control of the process, and there is much less risk of gerrymandering."



While the Trump administration's attempts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census may have contributed to an undercount of Latinos, especially those concerned about the potential deportation of a family member, Cortes said the trajectory for Latino political influence is clear.



"We're growing," said Cortes. "Our population is approaching one out of four Coloradans. By 2050, Colorado's state demographer figures we will be one out of three Coloradans."







LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Arkansas Board of Apportionment (BOA) is seeking public comment after revealing its proposed state House and Senate voting-district maps last week.



Some observers say the redistricting process should be more transparent. With the new maps the BOA is considering, the state is poised to gain its first Latino majority-minority district, located in Northwest Arkansas.



Bonnie Miller, president of the League of Women Voters of Arkansas, said although the board hosted some public meetings across the state to hear redistricting concerns, most of the mapmaking work was still done behind closed doors.



"The actual drawing of the maps was not transparent or open, and nothing that they did for the actual drawing of the maps was part of public record," Miller pointed out. "So while they held these meetings and listened to some different people around the state, we don't really know what they did with those comments."



In the proposed maps, no Senate incumbents will be forced to run against each other. In the House, creating a new district will result in three incumbents being drawn into the same district in eastern Arkansas.



The public comment period is open through Nov. 28. The Board of Apportionment reconvenes Nov. 29 to integrate the public feedback into the maps before final approval.



Kristin Foster, Citizens First Congress outreach coordinator with the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, said she agrees with the sentiment of the board's Redistricting Coordinator Justice Betty Dickey, who said it is impossible to create new maps that will make everyone happy.



However, Foster hopes district lines in Arkansas will one day be drawn by groups without political affiliations.



"What we'd love to see for Arkansas is redistricting put in the hands of an independent redistricting commission that is not controlled by partisan elected officials who have a vested interest in the outcome," Foster asserted. "We'd rather see this being handled by people from the community."



