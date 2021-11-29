Latinos Win Seat at Voter Redistricting Table

DENVER - This year Colorado joined 13 other states trying to take politics out of the once-a-decade voter redistricting process, and Latino organizers say the creation of two independent commissions has helped communities of color finally win a seat at the table.
Mike Cortes - executive director of the Colorado Latino Leadership Advocacy and Research Organization (CLLARO) - said he was surprised to see how the recently finalized district lines were drawn.
"Many of those district maps bear a really strong resemblance to maps that CLLARO had designed and submitted to commissions for their consideration," said Cortes. "So we're very happy that the commission took our work seriously, and we've never seen that happen before."
In 2018, Colorado voters approved Amendments Y and Z to the state's constitution. They allowed independent commissions to draw district maps for state and Congressional representation using new census data.
CLLARO identified 130 Latino groups across the state and worked to get community members to testify before the commissions. Cortes said the next step is to take advantage of new opportunities by increasing voter turnout in 2022.
Cortes said he believes the independent commissions also helped rein in a common practice where one dominant political party draws maps that give it a decade's worth of political advantage.
"The commissions have equal representations of Democrats, Republicans and independents," said Cortes. "So no one party is in control of the process, and there is much less risk of gerrymandering."
While the Trump administration's attempts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census may have contributed to an undercount of Latinos, especially those concerned about the potential deportation of a family member, Cortes said the trajectory for Latino political influence is clear.
"We're growing," said Cortes. "Our population is approaching one out of four Coloradans. By 2050, Colorado's state demographer figures we will be one out of three Coloradans."
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Arkansas Board of Apportionment (BOA) is seeking public comment after revealing its proposed state House and Senate voting-district maps last week.
Some observers say the redistricting process should be more transparent. With the new maps the BOA is considering, the state is poised to gain its first Latino majority-minority district, located in Northwest Arkansas.
Bonnie Miller, president of the League of Women Voters of Arkansas, said although the board hosted some public meetings across the state to hear redistricting concerns, most of the mapmaking work was still done behind closed doors.
"The actual drawing of the maps was not transparent or open, and nothing that they did for the actual drawing of the maps was part of public record," Miller pointed out. "So while they held these meetings and listened to some different people around the state, we don't really know what they did with those comments."
In the proposed maps, no Senate incumbents will be forced to run against each other. In the House, creating a new district will result in three incumbents being drawn into the same district in eastern Arkansas.
The public comment period is open through Nov. 28. The Board of Apportionment reconvenes Nov. 29 to integrate the public feedback into the maps before final approval.
Kristin Foster, Citizens First Congress outreach coordinator with the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, said she agrees with the sentiment of the board's Redistricting Coordinator Justice Betty Dickey, who said it is impossible to create new maps that will make everyone happy.
However, Foster hopes district lines in Arkansas will one day be drawn by groups without political affiliations.
"What we'd love to see for Arkansas is redistricting put in the hands of an independent redistricting commission that is not controlled by partisan elected officials who have a vested interest in the outcome," Foster asserted. "We'd rather see this being handled by people from the community."
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A new Redistricting Advisory Council announced last week by Gov. Tom Wolf's office will focus on reducing gerrymandering as new voting-district maps are redrawn.
The council is made up of six academics and political experts from throughout the state, each with knowledge of redistricting. They will provide recommendations to the governor when he reviews the new congressional-district maps approved by the state Legislature later this year.
Khalif Ali, executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania, said he hopes the new council ensures the people of the Commonwealth come first.
"Drawing maps is a process that requires some expertise," said Ali. "I don't think that the science and logic of drawing maps should supersede the desires and wishes of the citizens of Pennsylvania, as long as they're within reason."
The governor's office also announced a new website where Pennsylvanians can offer feedback on the congressional redistricting process, submit their own proposed maps, and outline communities of interest.
PA's population grew by only 2.4% in the last decade, and so the state will lose a U.S. House seat.
Pennsylvania's Legislative Reapportionment Commission, which helps create the state House and Senate district maps, is having an additional public comment hearing tomorrow in Harrisburg, that will be livestreamed.
Maria Gutierrez, director of membership of the Latino grassroots organization CASA, said these hearings give people a chance to share why they think it's important to keep communities together.
"Our communities want to express that they want not to be divided," said Gutierrez. "They want to be count[ed] as part of a great community, and not to be divided in sections so their political power be diminished."
The House State Government Committee has also rescheduled its three redistricting hearings, to be held in October instead of this month, to accommodate state lawmakers' early return to the Capitol.
Residents who want to provide in-person testimony at those hearings can sign up online, at 'paredistricting.com' by October 13.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Researchers, nonprofits, and public-policy advocates continue to analyze census data released late this summer.
An increase in diversity was a big theme for Minnesota's numbers, prompting more discussion about meeting the needs of racial groups representing the growth. Since 2010, 85 of Minnesota's 87 counties saw growth in their Hispanic and Latino populations, while 72 recorded an increase in their Black populations.
Allison Liuzzi, project director for Minnesota Compass, a social indicators project, said in some cases, the gains were relatively small, but she said the overall changes are significant because Minnesota is playing catch-up to many other parts of the U.S.
"The trend is taking hold across the state such that we're seeing our state become much more like other more racially and ethnically diverse states across the nation," Liuzzi reported.
She argued a more diverse population can help stabilize a county's workforce as employers face difficulty in filling positions. She suggested the trends should prompt the education system to ensure schools are more culturally responsive to students from different racial backgrounds.
Detailed age estimates were not included in the latest release, but Liuzzi noted Minnesota is still projected to see more older adults, resulting in greater infrastructure needs.
Mike Dean, executive director of LeadMN, an association for community college students, said it received support from the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation to help with census outreach ahead of last year's count.
Dean pointed out the work was vital, as Minnesota hung on to all of its congressional seats by a thin margin.
"And if not, that just means less of a voice in D.C. and particularly, right now, with so much conversation going on around COVID relief, how do we improve the economy?" Dean remarked.
Dean emphasized their outreach was especially geared toward elevating BIPOC voices at the community college level as the census took shape. He feels maintaining representation in Congress could help those students carve out a better future for themselves.
"We all know that really, higher education is a pathway to having a strong middle class," Dean contended. "And, you know, having a more diverse community is really critical with this that we invest in higher education."
Additional 2020 census data is expected next year. This fall, the Census Bureau is expected to release its latest American Community Survey estimates, which will give a better reflection of how populations were impacted by the pandemic.