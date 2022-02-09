NH Governor, Groups: Keep Congressional Maps Competitive

A redistricting challenge in Arkansas gets its first court hearing this month.



The lawsuit claims the Arkansas Board of Apportionment's new voting-district map for the state House of Representatives dilutes the voting power of Black residents. Filed by the ACLU of Arkansas, the suit alleges the map unnecessarily splits communities of interest, particularly African Americans living in the Upper Delta, Lower Delta, and Central and Southwest Arkansas.



Barry Jefferson, the Arkansas NAACP's political action chair, said the House map denies people equal opportunity to elect the candidates of their choice.



"It's hard enough to get people to go out and vote now, and when you do things like this, you're taking their voice away, people are not going to vote," he said. "So, we want the court to bring it back to the state and say, 'Hey, you have to do a better map that represents the people.' There were multiple maps that were given that was not cutting districts in half."



The suit was filed on behalf of the Arkansas State Conference N-double-A-C-P and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel. The three Board of Apportionment members haven't commented on the lawsuit, although Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he's pleased with the redistricting process and believes the maps will "shape equal representation" in the state.



A federal judge has scheduled a Jan. 27 hearing in the case. The suit alleges the House map violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibits racial discrimination in election procedures.



When Black Arkansans are not adequately represented in democracy, said Holly Dickson, executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas, it erpetuates the systemic inequality they already face.



"That means that the elected representatives are less likely to listen to these voters on the issues that matter to them," she said. "So, it has a tremendous impact - but over a decade, can really erode progress that we absolutely need to be making in the state of Arkansas."



The lawsuit names the Board of Apportionment members - Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston - as defendants. It contends five additional Black-majority House districts would better represent state demographics.



A new lawsuit asks the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to intervene in creating a new congressional district map for the Commonwealth, as concerns grow the legislature and governor will not be able to reach an agreement in time for the 2022 primary.



The Public Interest Law Center has filed an application to intervene in the case, representing leaders of Common Cause Pennsylvania, Fair Districts PA, and the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania.



Ben Geffen, staff attorney at the Center, said it the suit is about trying to avoid the mistakes of the 2011 congressional maps, which were thrown out by the state Supreme Court in 2018 due to partisan gerrymandering.



"It set a precedent, for the first time saying that it is a violation of the Pennsylvania Constitution to draw a map in order to benefit one party or another party," Geffen explained. "It's an opportunity for Pennsylvania to get the map right in the first instance."



Gov. Tom Wolf sent a letter last week to the House State Government Committee, flagging his concerns with its proposed congressional map. The lawsuit was filed in Commonwealth Court.



Khalif Ali, executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania, said they are also asking the Supreme Court to end what's known as "prison gerrymandering," when people in prison are counted as residents of the county where they're incarcerated, not where they would normally vote.



Ali pointed out in Pennsylvania, this most often involves people from Philadelphia or Allegheny counties.



"It's increasing the strength of representation in areas that, although they deserve representation, they may not deserve the type of representation that happens when there's an increase of several thousand inmates in your county that don't get an opportunity to really talk to a representative," Ali stated.



The Department of State has requested the House, Senate and congressional maps be approved by Jan. 24 to meet deadlines for the May 2022 primary elections.



