Wednesday, February 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 9, 2022
Gov. Tom Wolf's final budget proposal takes advantage of PA's $2-3 billion surplus to invest in public education; NH voting rights groups voice concerns about lack of competition in future elections.

2022Talks - February 9, 2022
US House passes bill to avoid shutdown; McConnell calls Jan. 6 "violent insurrection;" US Surgeon General testifies on young Americans' worsening mental health; and First Lady Jill Biden nixes two years of tuition-free community college in BBBA.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

NH Governor, Groups: Keep Congressional Maps Competitive

Wednesday, February 9, 2022   

New Hampshire groups that advocate for voting rights say the state's new congressional district maps are gerrymandered, and will lead to little competition in elections.

Currently, two Democrats represent the Granite State in the U.S. House, but that might change after this year's redistricting process, which is controlled by Republicans; they're in power in both the General Court and governor's office.

The House passed a map last month, but Brian Biehl, deputy director of Open Democracy Action, said it essentially locks in congressional races for the next 10 years.

"All of these groups have identified this as a highly uncompetitive map that is designed to guarantee a Republican in District 1," he said, "and they basically ceded District Two to the Democrats."

Biehl noted that groups from the Princeton Gerrymandering Project to the ACLU have identified the proposal as partisan, and even Gov. Chris Sununu has said he wants a map with more balance. An analysis by the ACLU of New Hampshire found partisan gerrymandering in state House, state Senate and Executive Council maps as well.

Biehl added that a critical part of having maps drawn fairly is giving the public the chance for input at every possible opportunity.

"It's important to note," he said, "that if we get an amendment to the congressional maps, Senate rules don't require an another public hearing, which is very alarming to the public and anyone who cares about democracy."

At a series of hearings last year, he said, people made it clear they wanted new maps with fair district lines. Candidates can start filing for congressional races on June 1, so the voting-district maps must be finalized by then. Primaries are in September, and the general election in November.


