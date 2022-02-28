ACLU Appealing Dismissal of Challenge to AR Redistricting Map

The ACLU of Arkansas is appealing a decision by a federal judge who dismissed a challenge to a new state House map, saying the plan hurts Black voters and violates the Voting Rights Act.
In a ruling earlier this month, a U.S. district judge wrote private individuals do not have the right to sue under the Voting Rights Act, and only the U.S. Attorney General may bring a case under the statute.
Gary Sullivan, legal director of the ACLU of Arkansas, said in 50-plus years of the law, no federal judge has ever made such a ruling. He pointed out until there is an appeal decision, the map will be in place, including for the upcoming May primary.
"Until that happens, the effect is the Black voters in Arkansas have had their vote diluted," Sullivan contended. "And it will be hard if not impossible for Black voters to elect candidates of choice, which is required by Section Two of the Voting Rights Act."
The U.S. Department of Justice has declined to intervene in the case. The suit was filed on behalf of the Arkansas State Conference NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel.
Leslie Rutledge, the Attorney General who is named in the suit for her role on the Board of Apportionment, said in a statement she is "pleased Arkansans can confidently move forward with the election process."
The lawsuit alleges the map unnecessarily splits Black communities living in the Upper Delta, Lower Delta and Central and Southwest Arkansas.
Barry Jefferson, political action chair for the Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP, said the House voting map does not accurately reflect the Black population in Arkansas, which grew by an estimated 30,000 people, according to U.S. census data.
"We saw where we should be increasing in our representation of districts in our state, and it didn't show it," Jefferson remarked. "So we had to file a lawsuit because we had to represent the people in our membership and people that felt it was unjust."
Of the 100 House districts, 11 are considered Black majority voting districts, but the ACLU argued 16 districts would be more reflective of the state's demographics. The case now goes to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, where a decision is likely in eight to 12 months.
A federal judge has ordered the Baltimore County Council to scrap its redistricting plan after a lawsuit brought by Black residents and civil-rights groups said it violates the Voting Rights Act.
The County Council has until next Tuesday to submit a new redistricting plan.
The ACLU of Maryland lawsuit challenged the county's redistricting map, arguing given the growth of the region's Black population, two of the seven voting districts should be majority-minority. Instead, the plan created one district, which was 74% Black.
Tony Fugett, former president of the Baltimore County NAACP and an individual plaintiff in the case, said it is important for Black residents to feel represented.
"I, as a Black person in Baltimore County, should have an opportunity to elect the person of my choice," Fugett asserted, "The map that they drew didn't reflect that, in that, what they had done in essence, is cracked the Black vote across multiple districts so that there wasn't a second minority-majority district in the county."
Julian E. Jones, Jr., the county council chairman, said in a statement, "We will review the Court's decision, consider our options and determine what next steps are appropriate." Baltimore County was 60% white, with nearly 46% of residents identifying as people of color in the 2020 Census.
The five-member bipartisan Councilmanic Redistricting Commission was tasked with coming up with a map recommendation for the County Council.
Ericka McDonald, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Baltimore County, which was a plaintiff in the case, said political representation can have a major impact on addressing systemic racism and inequities.
"There's a history in Baltimore County of Black residents being stopped for traffic stops at a much higher proportion than white residents," McDonald pointed out. "If there is representation, those issues that really impact the lives of Black residents are more likely to be addressed."
Six of the seven Baltimore County council members are white. Maryland's primary election is June 28. McDonald noted barring any appeals, the delay in adopting a redistricting plan will not impact the election.
With new voting-district maps finalized by Michigan's new independent commission, it's now on to the litigation phase of redistricting.
One lawsuit claims partisan gerrymandering favoring Republicans in the State House maps. Another lawsuit, from Republican lawmakers, challenges the rules the Commission used to draw maps, saying communities of interest should only be counties and municipalities.
Michael Li, senior democracy counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, said it can be important to keep various communities together, from racial and ethnic minorities to people whose kids attend the same school district or live in the same neighborhood.
"What you hear from voters around the country is that one thing that they hate about maps is that their communities are divided," Li reported. "And of course, we all belong to multiple different communities. You have to make choices. But the question is, what communities have the biggest representational needs?"
The Republican plaintiffs also have stated plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to go back to having lawmakers draw new maps, rather than an independent commission. A third lawsuit brought by lawmakers in Detroit claiming racial gerrymandering in congressional maps has been dismissed by the Michigan Supreme Court.
Despite the lawsuits, Li acknowledged Michigan's new maps are much more fair than before. He pointed out the Commission had a difficult task; not only is it the first ever independent redistricting commission in Michigan, but census data was delayed.
"If you're a Michigan voter who last decade saw really discriminatory maps, you know, this is night and day, and much, much better," Li observed. "It's a brand-new process, and you always learn things, and you always try to improve and be better the next time."
Candidates seeking to run for office, either for Congress or the Michigan Legislature, need to file nominating petitions by April 19. Primary elections are on August 2, and the general election is in November.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has picked a new congressional map after a monthslong battle between Republican lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf's administration. Good-government groups said the plan is fair and reflective of the state.
Named the "Carter Plan," the map was one of 13 presented to the state's top court during hearings this month.
Ben Geffen, staff attorney at the Public Interest Law Center, who argued before the court in favor of a different map, said the Carter Plan was chosen based on a "philosophy of least change" from the 2018 state Supreme Court-drawn maps.
"The map that we've been using for the last two elections is a very fair map," Geffen explained. "It's a map that gives candidates and voters from both parties a chance to see a victory in lots of different districts, so the districts aren't all so lopsided that the outcome is known before the votes are even cast at every election."
The new map does account for the state losing one congressional seat due to population loss in rural northwestern Pennsylvania. Barring legal challenges, the maps will be in effect for the May 17 primary election. A group of Republicans filed a federal lawsuit last week, saying the court is overstepping its authority in selecting a congressional map. Geffen noted it is unlikely the federal court will intervene.
Susan Gobreski, government policy committee chair for the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, said the polarized mapmaking process in the state highlights the need for an independent redistricting commission made up of citizens, not politicians.
"We need to look at who's drawing the maps and what rules and policies bind them and how independent they are from the political forces," Gobreski asserted. "That's going to be a priority when we enter the next phase, to look at what worked, what didn't work, and what we need to do to make sure the process is better next time."
The map gives a slight advantage to Republicans, with three seats considered highly competitive. The Department of State announced nomination petition forms are now available for congressional and statewide candidates. The last day to circulate and file petitions is March 15.