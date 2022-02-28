ACLU Appealing Dismissal of Challenge to AR Redistricting Map

The ACLU of Arkansas is appealing a decision by a federal judge who dismissed a challenge to a new state House map, saying the plan hurts Black voters and violates the Voting Rights Act.



In a ruling earlier this month, a U.S. district judge wrote private individuals do not have the right to sue under the Voting Rights Act, and only the U.S. Attorney General may bring a case under the statute.



Gary Sullivan, legal director of the ACLU of Arkansas, said in 50-plus years of the law, no federal judge has ever made such a ruling. He pointed out until there is an appeal decision, the map will be in place, including for the upcoming May primary.



"Until that happens, the effect is the Black voters in Arkansas have had their vote diluted," Sullivan contended. "And it will be hard if not impossible for Black voters to elect candidates of choice, which is required by Section Two of the Voting Rights Act."



The U.S. Department of Justice has declined to intervene in the case. The suit was filed on behalf of the Arkansas State Conference NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel.



Leslie Rutledge, the Attorney General who is named in the suit for her role on the Board of Apportionment, said in a statement she is "pleased Arkansans can confidently move forward with the election process."



The lawsuit alleges the map unnecessarily splits Black communities living in the Upper Delta, Lower Delta and Central and Southwest Arkansas.



Barry Jefferson, political action chair for the Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP, said the House voting map does not accurately reflect the Black population in Arkansas, which grew by an estimated 30,000 people, according to U.S. census data.



"We saw where we should be increasing in our representation of districts in our state, and it didn't show it," Jefferson remarked. "So we had to file a lawsuit because we had to represent the people in our membership and people that felt it was unjust."



Of the 100 House districts, 11 are considered Black majority voting districts, but the ACLU argued 16 districts would be more reflective of the state's demographics. The case now goes to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, where a decision is likely in eight to 12 months.



References: Appeal ACLU 02/23/2022

Federal ruling ACLU 02/17/2022

House map Ark. House of Representatives 2022

Voting Rights Act 08/06/1965



get more stories like this via email



With new voting-district maps finalized by Michigan's new independent commission, it's now on to the litigation phase of redistricting.



One lawsuit claims partisan gerrymandering favoring Republicans in the State House maps. Another lawsuit, from Republican lawmakers, challenges the rules the Commission used to draw maps, saying communities of interest should only be counties and municipalities.



Michael Li, senior democracy counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, said it can be important to keep various communities together, from racial and ethnic minorities to people whose kids attend the same school district or live in the same neighborhood.



"What you hear from voters around the country is that one thing that they hate about maps is that their communities are divided," Li reported. "And of course, we all belong to multiple different communities. You have to make choices. But the question is, what communities have the biggest representational needs?"



The Republican plaintiffs also have stated plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to go back to having lawmakers draw new maps, rather than an independent commission. A third lawsuit brought by lawmakers in Detroit claiming racial gerrymandering in congressional maps has been dismissed by the Michigan Supreme Court.



Despite the lawsuits, Li acknowledged Michigan's new maps are much more fair than before. He pointed out the Commission had a difficult task; not only is it the first ever independent redistricting commission in Michigan, but census data was delayed.



"If you're a Michigan voter who last decade saw really discriminatory maps, you know, this is night and day, and much, much better," Li observed. "It's a brand-new process, and you always learn things, and you always try to improve and be better the next time."



Candidates seeking to run for office, either for Congress or the Michigan Legislature, need to file nominating petitions by April 19. Primary elections are on August 2, and the general election is in November.



References: Redistricting lawsuit Brennan Center for Justice 02/01/2022

Settled lawsuit Brennan Center for Justice 01/10/2022

Election dates Office of the Sec'y of State 2022



get more stories like this via email

