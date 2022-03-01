Baltimore Co. Ordered to Resubmit Redistricting Plan In Compliance With VRA

The ACLU of Arkansas is appealing a decision by a federal judge who dismissed a challenge to a new state House map, saying the plan hurts Black voters and violates the Voting Rights Act.



In a ruling earlier this month, a U.S. district judge wrote private individuals do not have the right to sue under the Voting Rights Act, and only the U.S. Attorney General may bring a case under the statute.



Gary Sullivan, legal director of the ACLU of Arkansas, said in 50-plus years of the law, no federal judge has ever made such a ruling. He pointed out until there is an appeal decision, the map will be in place, including for the upcoming May primary.



"Until that happens, the effect is the Black voters in Arkansas have had their vote diluted," Sullivan contended. "And it will be hard if not impossible for Black voters to elect candidates of choice, which is required by Section Two of the Voting Rights Act."



The U.S. Department of Justice has declined to intervene in the case. The suit was filed on behalf of the Arkansas State Conference NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel.



Leslie Rutledge, the Attorney General who is named in the suit for her role on the Board of Apportionment, said in a statement she is "pleased Arkansans can confidently move forward with the election process."



The lawsuit alleges the map unnecessarily splits Black communities living in the Upper Delta, Lower Delta and Central and Southwest Arkansas.



Barry Jefferson, political action chair for the Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP, said the House voting map does not accurately reflect the Black population in Arkansas, which grew by an estimated 30,000 people, according to U.S. census data.



"We saw where we should be increasing in our representation of districts in our state, and it didn't show it," Jefferson remarked. "So we had to file a lawsuit because we had to represent the people in our membership and people that felt it was unjust."



Of the 100 House districts, 11 are considered Black majority voting districts, but the ACLU argued 16 districts would be more reflective of the state's demographics. The case now goes to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, where a decision is likely in eight to 12 months.



The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has picked a new congressional map after a monthslong battle between Republican lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf's administration. Good-government groups said the plan is fair and reflective of the state.



Named the "Carter Plan," the map was one of 13 presented to the state's top court during hearings this month.



Ben Geffen, staff attorney at the Public Interest Law Center, who argued before the court in favor of a different map, said the Carter Plan was chosen based on a "philosophy of least change" from the 2018 state Supreme Court-drawn maps.



"The map that we've been using for the last two elections is a very fair map," Geffen explained. "It's a map that gives candidates and voters from both parties a chance to see a victory in lots of different districts, so the districts aren't all so lopsided that the outcome is known before the votes are even cast at every election."



The new map does account for the state losing one congressional seat due to population loss in rural northwestern Pennsylvania. Barring legal challenges, the maps will be in effect for the May 17 primary election. A group of Republicans filed a federal lawsuit last week, saying the court is overstepping its authority in selecting a congressional map. Geffen noted it is unlikely the federal court will intervene.



Susan Gobreski, government policy committee chair for the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, said the polarized mapmaking process in the state highlights the need for an independent redistricting commission made up of citizens, not politicians.



"We need to look at who's drawing the maps and what rules and policies bind them and how independent they are from the political forces," Gobreski asserted. "That's going to be a priority when we enter the next phase, to look at what worked, what didn't work, and what we need to do to make sure the process is better next time."



The map gives a slight advantage to Republicans, with three seats considered highly competitive. The Department of State announced nomination petition forms are now available for congressional and statewide candidates. The last day to circulate and file petitions is March 15.



