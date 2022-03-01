Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
Play

President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Play

Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Census    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Baltimore Co. Ordered to Resubmit Redistricting Plan In Compliance With VRA

Play

Tuesday, March 1, 2022   

A federal judge has ordered the Baltimore County Council to scrap its redistricting plan after a lawsuit brought by Black residents and civil-rights groups said it violates the Voting Rights Act.

The County Council has until next Tuesday to submit a new redistricting plan.

The ACLU of Maryland lawsuit challenged the county's redistricting map, arguing given the growth of the region's Black population, two of the seven voting districts should be majority-minority. Instead, the plan created one district, which was 74% Black.

Tony Fugett, former president of the Baltimore County NAACP and an individual plaintiff in the case, said it is important for Black residents to feel represented.

"I, as a Black person in Baltimore County, should have an opportunity to elect the person of my choice," Fugett asserted, "The map that they drew didn't reflect that, in that, what they had done in essence, is cracked the Black vote across multiple districts so that there wasn't a second minority-majority district in the county."

Julian E. Jones, Jr., the county council chairman, said in a statement, "We will review the Court's decision, consider our options and determine what next steps are appropriate." Baltimore County was 60% white, with nearly 46% of residents identifying as people of color in the 2020 Census.

The five-member bipartisan Councilmanic Redistricting Commission was tasked with coming up with a map recommendation for the County Council.

Ericka McDonald, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Baltimore County, which was a plaintiff in the case, said political representation can have a major impact on addressing systemic racism and inequities.

"There's a history in Baltimore County of Black residents being stopped for traffic stops at a much higher proportion than white residents," McDonald pointed out. "If there is representation, those issues that really impact the lives of Black residents are more likely to be addressed."

Six of the seven Baltimore County council members are white. Maryland's primary election is June 28. McDonald noted barring any appeals, the delay in adopting a redistricting plan will not impact the election.


get more stories like this via email
The California Department of Public Health's new mask guidance still recommends masks for the unvaccinated indoors at school settings, but does not require them. (Drubot Dean/Adobestock)

Social Issues

CA School Districts Can Drop Mask Mandate in 2 Weeks

School districts across California can stop requiring students and staff to wear masks in two weeks, since the state announced Monday it is dropping …

Social Issues

FL Coalition Wins National Grant to Improve Rural Higher Ed

Some national funding is headed toward Southwest Florida to help boost rural learning and workforce systems. CivicLab, a national nonprofit …

Environment

Report: BBB Would Put U.S. Carbon Emissions-Reduction Goals Within Reach

Ahead of tonight's State of the Union address and on the heels of a new United Nations' climate change report, a new analysis found clean-energy …

The Ross County Courthouse served as Ohio's first statehouse in 1803. (Ohio History Connection)

Social Issues

Happy Statehood Day, Ohio!

Ohio's heritage is on display as the Buckeye State marks 219 years since its founding. On March 1, 1803, our first governor, Edward Tiffin, and the …

Social Issues

Colorado's Clean-Energy Goals Hinge on Skilled Workforce

This story was produced with original reporting from Ramona Schindelheim for WorkingNationBroadcast version by Eric Galatas for Colorado News Connecti…

The bill also calls for establishing a study committee to research the feasibility of a statewide "Safe Streets" initiative. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

IN Advocates Push for New Protections for 'Vulnerable Road Users'

Cyclists in Indiana are pushing for new protections on the road, and are urging lawmakers to pass a bill which would ensure drivers who injure or …

Health and Wellness

Groups Push Back Against Attempt to Repeal Medicaid Expansion

Groups advocating for health-care access for all Missourians urged the state Senate to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to undermine Medicai…

Social Issues

Bill to End Lifetime Ban on Food Assistance Before Nebraska Lawmakers

Nebraska lawmakers are considering a bill to end a lifetime ban on federal food assistance for people convicted of federal drug felonies. Proponents …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021