Next Step in CT Redistricting Process: Voting Districts

With the once-a-decade redistricting process finalized in Connecticut, good-government groups say it is time to keep an eye on the next stage, the creation of voting districts.
Also known as electoral districts or wards, they are the hyperlocal areas determining polling place locations on Election Day.
Joan Twiggs, director at large for the League of Women Voters of Connecticut, said issues can arise in creating districts. For instance, in the Hartford County town of Newington, she pointed out a recent proposal raised concerns by recommending the town's eight voting districts be reduced to three.
"It's pretty easy to see that could easily have impacts on voting itself. Lines could get longer; transportation may be much more difficult," Twiggs outlined. "And all of the difficulties compound to, really, a possible state of voter dropout."
Twiggs noted backlash about the proposal prompted Newington's Registrar of Voters to adjust the plan to seven districts. In the latest U.S. Census, Connecticut had one of the lowest rates of population growth between 2010 and 2020 in the country, with most of the growth in the western part of the state's New York metro area.
Twiggs emphasized limited access to voting-district changes is one of several reasons the League of Women Voters wants to see legislation to evaluate the redistricting process and boost the amount of public engagement.
"We think that we actually need a little more conscientious development of resources and communication about these changes," Twiggs asserted. "Districts are a fundamental building block of democracy. We should spend a little more time and give attention to how we could improve our process."
Twiggs added the League has asked the Legislature's Government Administration and Elections Committee to raise the issue in bill form. Connecticut House and Senate maps were finalized the end of November, and congressional maps were adopted last month. Connecticut's primary election is August 9.
A new analysis of the 2020 Census confirmed the fears of organizers serving Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities. Several racial groups saw big undercounts, and in Minnesota, Latino groups are assessing how to respond.
Last week, the Census bureau announced segments of populations that were missed included Latino, Black and Native American individuals. Latinos had an undercount rate of nearly 5%, much higher than the 2010 Census.
Rodolfo Gutierrez is the executive director of Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment through Research (HACER), a research group that did Census engagement work in Minnesota.
He said there were several possible reasons for the undercount, such as the pandemic and interference from the Trump administration.
"It's kind of a logical outcome," said Gutierrez. "Several factors came together to deter people coming out and say 'I'm here.'"
Former president Trump had pushed to include a citizenship question on the forms. While that effort failed, analysts say it had a chilling effect on immigrant populations.
Gutierrez said they'll have to enlist more trusted local leaders to help affected communities be more vocal about their needs.
Like previous Census efforts, the trend continued for an undercount of kids under five.
The Census helps guide federal spending for various programs, including healthcare.
Gutierrez said larger Latino populations in rural sections of Minnesota are especially vulnerable to the fallout from a Census undercount.
"Members of those communities are coming to work in the fields or in the meatpacking industry," said Gutierrez. "They are the ones who are more in need, healthcare access and they're in need of housing support."
Overall, Minnesota has a reputation for higher response rates in the Census. Gutierrez said while groups like his made strong connections in the most recent count, the Latino population still couldn't fully overcome new or longstanding barriers that lead to undercounts.
Currently, Latinos make up more than six-percent of the state's population.
A federal judge has ordered the Baltimore County Council to scrap its redistricting plan after a lawsuit brought by Black residents and civil-rights groups said it violates the Voting Rights Act.
The County Council has until next Tuesday to submit a new redistricting plan.
The ACLU of Maryland lawsuit challenged the county's redistricting map, arguing given the growth of the region's Black population, two of the seven voting districts should be majority-minority. Instead, the plan created one district, which was 74% Black.
Tony Fugett, former president of the Baltimore County NAACP and an individual plaintiff in the case, said it is important for Black residents to feel represented.
"I, as a Black person in Baltimore County, should have an opportunity to elect the person of my choice," Fugett asserted, "The map that they drew didn't reflect that, in that, what they had done in essence, is cracked the Black vote across multiple districts so that there wasn't a second minority-majority district in the county."
Julian E. Jones, Jr., the county council chairman, said in a statement, "We will review the Court's decision, consider our options and determine what next steps are appropriate." Baltimore County was 60% white, with nearly 46% of residents identifying as people of color in the 2020 Census.
The five-member bipartisan Councilmanic Redistricting Commission was tasked with coming up with a map recommendation for the County Council.
Ericka McDonald, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Baltimore County, which was a plaintiff in the case, said political representation can have a major impact on addressing systemic racism and inequities.
"There's a history in Baltimore County of Black residents being stopped for traffic stops at a much higher proportion than white residents," McDonald pointed out. "If there is representation, those issues that really impact the lives of Black residents are more likely to be addressed."
Six of the seven Baltimore County council members are white. Maryland's primary election is June 28. McDonald noted barring any appeals, the delay in adopting a redistricting plan will not impact the election.
The ACLU of Arkansas is appealing a decision by a federal judge who dismissed a challenge to a new state House map, saying the plan hurts Black voters and violates the Voting Rights Act.
In a ruling earlier this month, a U.S. district judge wrote private individuals do not have the right to sue under the Voting Rights Act, and only the U.S. Attorney General may bring a case under the statute.
Gary Sullivan, legal director of the ACLU of Arkansas, said in 50-plus years of the law, no federal judge has ever made such a ruling. He pointed out until there is an appeal decision, the map will be in place, including for the upcoming May primary.
"Until that happens, the effect is the Black voters in Arkansas have had their vote diluted," Sullivan contended. "And it will be hard if not impossible for Black voters to elect candidates of choice, which is required by Section Two of the Voting Rights Act."
The U.S. Department of Justice has declined to intervene in the case. The suit was filed on behalf of the Arkansas State Conference NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel.
Leslie Rutledge, the Attorney General who is named in the suit for her role on the Board of Apportionment, said in a statement she is "pleased Arkansans can confidently move forward with the election process."
The lawsuit alleges the map unnecessarily splits Black communities living in the Upper Delta, Lower Delta and Central and Southwest Arkansas.
Barry Jefferson, political action chair for the Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP, said the House voting map does not accurately reflect the Black population in Arkansas, which grew by an estimated 30,000 people, according to U.S. census data.
"We saw where we should be increasing in our representation of districts in our state, and it didn't show it," Jefferson remarked. "So we had to file a lawsuit because we had to represent the people in our membership and people that felt it was unjust."
Of the 100 House districts, 11 are considered Black majority voting districts, but the ACLU argued 16 districts would be more reflective of the state's demographics. The case now goes to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, where a decision is likely in eight to 12 months.