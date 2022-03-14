Next Step in CT Redistricting Process: Voting Districts

With the once-a-decade redistricting process finalized in Connecticut, good-government groups say it is time to keep an eye on the next stage, the creation of voting districts.



Also known as electoral districts or wards, they are the hyperlocal areas determining polling place locations on Election Day.



Joan Twiggs, director at large for the League of Women Voters of Connecticut, said issues can arise in creating districts. For instance, in the Hartford County town of Newington, she pointed out a recent proposal raised concerns by recommending the town's eight voting districts be reduced to three.



"It's pretty easy to see that could easily have impacts on voting itself. Lines could get longer; transportation may be much more difficult," Twiggs outlined. "And all of the difficulties compound to, really, a possible state of voter dropout."



Twiggs noted backlash about the proposal prompted Newington's Registrar of Voters to adjust the plan to seven districts. In the latest U.S. Census, Connecticut had one of the lowest rates of population growth between 2010 and 2020 in the country, with most of the growth in the western part of the state's New York metro area.



Twiggs emphasized limited access to voting-district changes is one of several reasons the League of Women Voters wants to see legislation to evaluate the redistricting process and boost the amount of public engagement.



"We think that we actually need a little more conscientious development of resources and communication about these changes," Twiggs asserted. "Districts are a fundamental building block of democracy. We should spend a little more time and give attention to how we could improve our process."



Twiggs added the League has asked the Legislature's Government Administration and Elections Committee to raise the issue in bill form. Connecticut House and Senate maps were finalized the end of November, and congressional maps were adopted last month. Connecticut's primary election is August 9.



References: Local redistricting information City of Newington, Conn. 2022

Population data Census Bureau 2022

State redistricting information Conn. General Assembly 2022



get more stories like this via email



A new analysis of the 2020 Census confirmed the fears of organizers serving Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities. Several racial groups saw big undercounts, and in Minnesota, Latino groups are assessing how to respond.



Last week, the Census bureau announced segments of populations that were missed included Latino, Black and Native American individuals. Latinos had an undercount rate of nearly 5%, much higher than the 2010 Census.



Rodolfo Gutierrez is the executive director of Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment through Research (HACER), a research group that did Census engagement work in Minnesota.



He said there were several possible reasons for the undercount, such as the pandemic and interference from the Trump administration.



"It's kind of a logical outcome," said Gutierrez. "Several factors came together to deter people coming out and say 'I'm here.'"



Former president Trump had pushed to include a citizenship question on the forms. While that effort failed, analysts say it had a chilling effect on immigrant populations.



Gutierrez said they'll have to enlist more trusted local leaders to help affected communities be more vocal about their needs.



Like previous Census efforts, the trend continued for an undercount of kids under five.



The Census helps guide federal spending for various programs, including healthcare.



Gutierrez said larger Latino populations in rural sections of Minnesota are especially vulnerable to the fallout from a Census undercount.



"Members of those communities are coming to work in the fields or in the meatpacking industry," said Gutierrez. "They are the ones who are more in need, healthcare access and they're in need of housing support."



Overall, Minnesota has a reputation for higher response rates in the Census. Gutierrez said while groups like his made strong connections in the most recent count, the Latino population still couldn't fully overcome new or longstanding barriers that lead to undercounts.



Currently, Latinos make up more than six-percent of the state's population.







References: Census Bureau Releases Estimates of Undercount and Overcount in the 2020 Census the U.S. Census 3/10/22

Population by racial and ethnic group: Minnesota, 2010-2020 Minnesota Compass/Wilder Research 2022



get more stories like this via email

