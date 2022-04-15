U.S. Ukrainian Catholic Bishop Returns from Ukraine-Poland Border

Ahead of the Easter holiday, a Ukrainian Catholic bishop based in the U.S. shares reflections from a recent visit to the country's border.



Bishop Bohdan Danylo of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of St. Josaphat, which includes parishes in western Pennsylvania, was at the Poland-Ukraine border for a week. He visited the Polish border city of Przemysl, his childhood home, which has become a major entry point for displaced Ukrainians.



Danylo said along with sharing donations and meeting with clergy and volunteers, he wanted to bring back to the U.S. the realities of what Ukrainians are facing.



"It's a horrific image. Those people are searching for food, for water, for medicine and especially for shelter," Danylo explained. "Those who are already in Poland, they still have half of their family - let's say husband, sons or fathers - in Ukraine, so those families are split. They are worrying about what is happening."



Danylo, who got back April 1, was the first U.S. bishop to travel to the Ukrainian border following Russia's invasion. Since February, more than 11 million Ukrainians have fled the country, according to United Nations' estimates.



Danylo said there are many ways people in the U.S. can help those displaced by the conflict. The nonprofit Catholic Extension is providing aid to help shelter, feed and evacuate vulnerable families in the country. Danylo predicts the devastation Ukrainians are experiencing will have a long-term impact.



"For the last 20 years, young men and women in American armed forces, when they come back from the combat zone, they are scarred," Danylo observed. "They have their own issues. And here, you have a nation of 40 million basically living in a combat zone. So pray, tell the truth, and if you are able to help, help."



Pennsylvania has the second-largest Ukrainian population in the country. Groups, including the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, are seeking donations of medical supplies, hygiene products and more.



References: Displacement report Int'l Organization for Migration 04/01/2022

Catholic Extension 03/03/2022

Relief information United Ukrainian American Relief Committee 2022



get more stories like this via email



BLOOMINGTON, IN -- Universities in Indiana are working to support Afghan students and scholars; both those still in Afghanistan and those arriving to the Hoosier State.



Indiana University is a host partner for the Scholar Rescue Fund and is part of the Scholars At Risk Network, which both aim to coordinate and fund fellowships or temporary teaching and research positions for displaced scholars at other higher-education institutions across the world.



John Wilkerson, interim associate vice president for International Services at Indiana University in Bloomington, said they are working to connect with students who currently are in Camp Atterbury, after fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan.



"There are a host of challenges that face these students," Wilkerson explained. "It can run the gamut, all the way to missing credentials to access to financial aid. How do they access state and federal financial aid?"



More than 6,000 refugees from Afghanistan are at Camp Atterbury, awaiting resettlement. As colder weather approaches, officials at the base are asking Hoosiers to consider donating clothing, especially long-sleeved t-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets.



Wilkerson pointed out it is so important for different sectors of the community to work together, to make sure entire families are able to thrive, from younger students to adults looking for job opportunities. He added if health and safety are not taken care of, it's much harder to seek an education.



"It's important as they weave themselves into the fabric of our state," Wilkerson contended. "It's important for us to ensure that they have every opportunity to succeed here, to find a home and to be great contributors to the state, culturally, economically and socially."



Groups have created a resource toolkit for universities looking to support Afghan refugees. They include determining if hosting students and scholars is right for your institution, assessing capacity and the resources that can be made available, determining a start date and connecting with community organizations and businesses.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



References: Donation request Just Serve 2021

Resource toolkit Assn. of Public and Land-grant Universities 10/04/2021



get more stories like this via email

