U.S. Ukrainian Catholic Bishop Returns from Ukraine-Poland Border

Ahead of the Easter holiday, a Ukrainian Catholic bishop based in the U.S. shares reflections from a recent visit to the country's border.
Bishop Bohdan Danylo of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of St. Josaphat, which includes parishes in western Pennsylvania, was at the Poland-Ukraine border for a week. He visited the Polish border city of Przemysl, his childhood home, which has become a major entry point for displaced Ukrainians.
Danylo said along with sharing donations and meeting with clergy and volunteers, he wanted to bring back to the U.S. the realities of what Ukrainians are facing.
"It's a horrific image. Those people are searching for food, for water, for medicine and especially for shelter," Danylo explained. "Those who are already in Poland, they still have half of their family - let's say husband, sons or fathers - in Ukraine, so those families are split. They are worrying about what is happening."
Danylo, who got back April 1, was the first U.S. bishop to travel to the Ukrainian border following Russia's invasion. Since February, more than 11 million Ukrainians have fled the country, according to United Nations' estimates.
Danylo said there are many ways people in the U.S. can help those displaced by the conflict. The nonprofit Catholic Extension is providing aid to help shelter, feed and evacuate vulnerable families in the country. Danylo predicts the devastation Ukrainians are experiencing will have a long-term impact.
"For the last 20 years, young men and women in American armed forces, when they come back from the combat zone, they are scarred," Danylo observed. "They have their own issues. And here, you have a nation of 40 million basically living in a combat zone. So pray, tell the truth, and if you are able to help, help."
Pennsylvania has the second-largest Ukrainian population in the country. Groups, including the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, are seeking donations of medical supplies, hygiene products and more.
The Department of Homeland Security says the 30,000 Ukrainians temporarily living in the U.S. can now stay for 18 months under Temporary Protected Status.
Pennsylvania refugee resettlement groups applaud the decision but say Ukrainians outside the U.S. need more support as they face invasion from Russia.
Many Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. arrived through the Lautenberg Amendment, which supports the resettlement of religious minorities facing persecution.
Cathryn Miller-Wilson, executive director of HIAS Pennsylvania, said Ukrainian refugees already here are worried about their relatives still in the country.
"The family petitions require processing at a U.S. embassy, and the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine is closed," said Miller-Wilson. "But, I mean, it will take a long time. The Ukrainian has to successfully flee and then get in touch with their relatives here. The paperwork has to be filed. It's a very, very long process."
The Lautenberg Amendment was an act of Congress in the 1990s that has yet to be reauthorized for 2022.
Miller-Wilson said HIAS Pennsylvania files nearly 150 petitions annually to resettle people through the amendment. Pennsylvania has the second-largest Ukrainian population in the country.
Miller-Wilson said between Ukraine, the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in August, and the political and economic crises in Haiti, it's made clear the need for U.S. immigration law reform.
"Despite all the rhetoric about the United States, 'Bring us your tired, your hungry, your poor,' the truth is, our structures are not responsive," said Miller-Wilson. "They're overly bureaucratic. They take forever. And when I say forever, I don't mean weeks or even months, I mean years."
Last month, the Department of Homeland Security announced that 76,000 Afghans had been resettled in communities across the country. Finding affordable housing for them remains a challenge for refugee resettlement groups.
Since September, thousands of Haitians seeking asylum have been turned away at the U.S. border due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN -- Universities in Indiana are working to support Afghan students and scholars; both those still in Afghanistan and those arriving to the Hoosier State.
Indiana University is a host partner for the Scholar Rescue Fund and is part of the Scholars At Risk Network, which both aim to coordinate and fund fellowships or temporary teaching and research positions for displaced scholars at other higher-education institutions across the world.
John Wilkerson, interim associate vice president for International Services at Indiana University in Bloomington, said they are working to connect with students who currently are in Camp Atterbury, after fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan.
"There are a host of challenges that face these students," Wilkerson explained. "It can run the gamut, all the way to missing credentials to access to financial aid. How do they access state and federal financial aid?"
More than 6,000 refugees from Afghanistan are at Camp Atterbury, awaiting resettlement. As colder weather approaches, officials at the base are asking Hoosiers to consider donating clothing, especially long-sleeved t-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets.
Wilkerson pointed out it is so important for different sectors of the community to work together, to make sure entire families are able to thrive, from younger students to adults looking for job opportunities. He added if health and safety are not taken care of, it's much harder to seek an education.
"It's important as they weave themselves into the fabric of our state," Wilkerson contended. "It's important for us to ensure that they have every opportunity to succeed here, to find a home and to be great contributors to the state, culturally, economically and socially."
Groups have created a resource toolkit for universities looking to support Afghan refugees. They include determining if hosting students and scholars is right for your institution, assessing capacity and the resources that can be made available, determining a start date and connecting with community organizations and businesses.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- More than a month after the sudden fall of Kabul led to tens of thousands of Afghans becoming refugees overnight, groups are ready to help about 100 of them build new lives in Arkansas.
As part of federal efforts, refugee-resettlement organization Canopy Northwest Arkansas will help about 50 Afghans find new homes in the region, and Catholic Charities of Arkansas will also resettle about 50 people in the central part of the state.
Hannah Lee, director of community engagement at Canopy, said the group has worked closely with Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office to coordinate the arrival of families as soon as mid-October.
Lee explained one of the first things the group does is make sure they have a safe, affordable home that is furnished.
"Things like towels and utensils, those small pieces just to really make sure that it feels like home as much as possible, because that transition is going to be absolutely jarring," Lee reported. "We're talking about such a quick turnaround time from the moment that the Taliban took over their country to the day they arrive in the United States."
Lee noted Canopy also matches families with what the organization calls "co-sponsors," a team of six to eight people who commit to being by their side for six months while they transition to their new community. They will help them with things such as transportation, finding child care, and more.
Many of the recently arrived Afghan refugees are currently under humanitarian parole status, which limits the types of public benefits and financial assistance they can receive. Lee pointed out because of this, the organization can greatly benefit from help to find housing for families.
"For folks that have connections with landlords that own Airbnb rentals, that maybe you yourself own some apartment units, that is probably the most impactful way someone can get involved with Canopy right now," Lee urged. "That's our most pressing need."
A few weeks ago, Canopy hosted a supply drive to create welcome kits for soon-to-be Arkansans. The kits include everyday household items, and the group encouraged people to include a handwritten note, welcoming families to the state.