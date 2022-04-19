From the Midwest to Eastern Europe, Meal Program Helps Ukranian Refugees

Images from Ukraine and its fight for survival against Russia tug at the heartstrings of Americans, and those wishing to donate to relief organizations might have a hard time choosing.
A hunger-fighting group in the Midwest said it can quickly put support to good use.
The Midwest Food Bank recently began shipping its "Tender Mercies" meals to Europe. One of its partner organizations has a large facility there, making it easier to get the meals to Ukrainians who have fled their home country.
Mike Hoffman, inventory and logistics director for the Midwest Food Bank, said having the logistics in place hopefully makes it easier for people not sure about where to send their donation.
"It's not just sending food in, it's having the whole chain covered," Hoffman explained. "And in the end, the people are getting it that really need it."
Those who donate to the effort can allow Midwest Food Bank to prepare more meals for shipment. The Tender Mercies packages focus heavily on nutritional components such as rice and beans with chicken flavoring. Each meal shipment contains about 240,000 servings.
Hoffman added the Midwest Food Bank is consistently rated highly by the independent evaluator Charity Navigator. He hopes it is another reason to compel more people to donate to the effort. He pointed out the meals will provide substantial nutrition for individuals dealing with a lot of stress and uncertainty for the foreseeable future.
"This isn't anything that's going to be ... as soon as the war is over, everything's gonna be fine," Hoffman stressed.
He emphasized the humanitarian effort to help those recover will be a long process. Several million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began.
Ahead of the Easter holiday, a Ukrainian Catholic bishop based in the U.S. shares reflections from a recent visit to the country's border.
Bishop Bohdan Danylo of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of St. Josaphat, which includes parishes in western Pennsylvania, was at the Poland-Ukraine border for a week. He visited the Polish border city of Przemysl, his childhood home, which has become a major entry point for displaced Ukrainians.
Danylo said along with sharing donations and meeting with clergy and volunteers, he wanted to bring back to the U.S. the realities of what Ukrainians are facing.
"It's a horrific image. Those people are searching for food, for water, for medicine and especially for shelter," Danylo explained. "Those who are already in Poland, they still have half of their family - let's say husband, sons or fathers - in Ukraine, so those families are split. They are worrying about what is happening."
Danylo, who got back April 1, was the first U.S. bishop to travel to the Ukrainian border following Russia's invasion. Since February, more than 11 million Ukrainians have fled the country, according to United Nations' estimates.
Danylo said there are many ways people in the U.S. can help those displaced by the conflict. The nonprofit Catholic Extension is providing aid to help shelter, feed and evacuate vulnerable families in the country. Danylo predicts the devastation Ukrainians are experiencing will have a long-term impact.
"For the last 20 years, young men and women in American armed forces, when they come back from the combat zone, they are scarred," Danylo observed. "They have their own issues. And here, you have a nation of 40 million basically living in a combat zone. So pray, tell the truth, and if you are able to help, help."
Pennsylvania has the second-largest Ukrainian population in the country. Groups, including the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, are seeking donations of medical supplies, hygiene products and more.
The Department of Homeland Security says the 30,000 Ukrainians temporarily living in the U.S. can now stay for 18 months under Temporary Protected Status.
Pennsylvania refugee resettlement groups applaud the decision but say Ukrainians outside the U.S. need more support as they face invasion from Russia.
Many Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. arrived through the Lautenberg Amendment, which supports the resettlement of religious minorities facing persecution.
Cathryn Miller-Wilson, executive director of HIAS Pennsylvania, said Ukrainian refugees already here are worried about their relatives still in the country.
"The family petitions require processing at a U.S. embassy, and the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine is closed," said Miller-Wilson. "But, I mean, it will take a long time. The Ukrainian has to successfully flee and then get in touch with their relatives here. The paperwork has to be filed. It's a very, very long process."
The Lautenberg Amendment was an act of Congress in the 1990s that has yet to be reauthorized for 2022.
Miller-Wilson said HIAS Pennsylvania files nearly 150 petitions annually to resettle people through the amendment. Pennsylvania has the second-largest Ukrainian population in the country.
Miller-Wilson said between Ukraine, the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in August, and the political and economic crises in Haiti, it's made clear the need for U.S. immigration law reform.
"Despite all the rhetoric about the United States, 'Bring us your tired, your hungry, your poor,' the truth is, our structures are not responsive," said Miller-Wilson. "They're overly bureaucratic. They take forever. And when I say forever, I don't mean weeks or even months, I mean years."
Last month, the Department of Homeland Security announced that 76,000 Afghans had been resettled in communities across the country. Finding affordable housing for them remains a challenge for refugee resettlement groups.
Since September, thousands of Haitians seeking asylum have been turned away at the U.S. border due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN -- Universities in Indiana are working to support Afghan students and scholars; both those still in Afghanistan and those arriving to the Hoosier State.
Indiana University is a host partner for the Scholar Rescue Fund and is part of the Scholars At Risk Network, which both aim to coordinate and fund fellowships or temporary teaching and research positions for displaced scholars at other higher-education institutions across the world.
John Wilkerson, interim associate vice president for International Services at Indiana University in Bloomington, said they are working to connect with students who currently are in Camp Atterbury, after fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan.
"There are a host of challenges that face these students," Wilkerson explained. "It can run the gamut, all the way to missing credentials to access to financial aid. How do they access state and federal financial aid?"
More than 6,000 refugees from Afghanistan are at Camp Atterbury, awaiting resettlement. As colder weather approaches, officials at the base are asking Hoosiers to consider donating clothing, especially long-sleeved t-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets.
Wilkerson pointed out it is so important for different sectors of the community to work together, to make sure entire families are able to thrive, from younger students to adults looking for job opportunities. He added if health and safety are not taken care of, it's much harder to seek an education.
"It's important as they weave themselves into the fabric of our state," Wilkerson contended. "It's important for us to ensure that they have every opportunity to succeed here, to find a home and to be great contributors to the state, culturally, economically and socially."
Groups have created a resource toolkit for universities looking to support Afghan refugees. They include determining if hosting students and scholars is right for your institution, assessing capacity and the resources that can be made available, determining a start date and connecting with community organizations and businesses.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.