From the Midwest to Eastern Europe, Meal Program Helps Ukranian Refugees

Images from Ukraine and its fight for survival against Russia tug at the heartstrings of Americans, and those wishing to donate to relief organizations might have a hard time choosing.



A hunger-fighting group in the Midwest said it can quickly put support to good use.



The Midwest Food Bank recently began shipping its "Tender Mercies" meals to Europe. One of its partner organizations has a large facility there, making it easier to get the meals to Ukrainians who have fled their home country.



Mike Hoffman, inventory and logistics director for the Midwest Food Bank, said having the logistics in place hopefully makes it easier for people not sure about where to send their donation.



"It's not just sending food in, it's having the whole chain covered," Hoffman explained. "And in the end, the people are getting it that really need it."



Those who donate to the effort can allow Midwest Food Bank to prepare more meals for shipment. The Tender Mercies packages focus heavily on nutritional components such as rice and beans with chicken flavoring. Each meal shipment contains about 240,000 servings.



Hoffman added the Midwest Food Bank is consistently rated highly by the independent evaluator Charity Navigator. He hopes it is another reason to compel more people to donate to the effort. He pointed out the meals will provide substantial nutrition for individuals dealing with a lot of stress and uncertainty for the foreseeable future.



"This isn't anything that's going to be ... as soon as the war is over, everything's gonna be fine," Hoffman stressed.



He emphasized the humanitarian effort to help those recover will be a long process. Several million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began.



Ahead of the Easter holiday, a Ukrainian Catholic bishop based in the U.S. shares reflections from a recent visit to the country's border.



Bishop Bohdan Danylo of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of St. Josaphat, which includes parishes in western Pennsylvania, was at the Poland-Ukraine border for a week. He visited the Polish border city of Przemysl, his childhood home, which has become a major entry point for displaced Ukrainians.



Danylo said along with sharing donations and meeting with clergy and volunteers, he wanted to bring back to the U.S. the realities of what Ukrainians are facing.



"It's a horrific image. Those people are searching for food, for water, for medicine and especially for shelter," Danylo explained. "Those who are already in Poland, they still have half of their family - let's say husband, sons or fathers - in Ukraine, so those families are split. They are worrying about what is happening."



Danylo, who got back April 1, was the first U.S. bishop to travel to the Ukrainian border following Russia's invasion. Since February, more than 11 million Ukrainians have fled the country, according to United Nations' estimates.



Danylo said there are many ways people in the U.S. can help those displaced by the conflict. The nonprofit Catholic Extension is providing aid to help shelter, feed and evacuate vulnerable families in the country. Danylo predicts the devastation Ukrainians are experiencing will have a long-term impact.



"For the last 20 years, young men and women in American armed forces, when they come back from the combat zone, they are scarred," Danylo observed. "They have their own issues. And here, you have a nation of 40 million basically living in a combat zone. So pray, tell the truth, and if you are able to help, help."



Pennsylvania has the second-largest Ukrainian population in the country. Groups, including the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, are seeking donations of medical supplies, hygiene products and more.



