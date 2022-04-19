Wednesday, April 20, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 20, 2022
Guaranteed income is seen as a path toward gender, and racial justice; Trump lawyer John Eastman still withholding about 3,200 documents, and an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins.

2022Talks - April 20, 2022
Putin sends more troops to Ukraine, Biden says "it's up to them" when it comes to wearing masks on planes, and judge rules Georgia voters can proceed with their case against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

From the Midwest to Eastern Europe, Meal Program Helps Ukranian Refugees

Tuesday, April 19, 2022   

Images from Ukraine and its fight for survival against Russia tug at the heartstrings of Americans, and those wishing to donate to relief organizations might have a hard time choosing.

A hunger-fighting group in the Midwest said it can quickly put support to good use.

The Midwest Food Bank recently began shipping its "Tender Mercies" meals to Europe. One of its partner organizations has a large facility there, making it easier to get the meals to Ukrainians who have fled their home country.

Mike Hoffman, inventory and logistics director for the Midwest Food Bank, said having the logistics in place hopefully makes it easier for people not sure about where to send their donation.

"It's not just sending food in, it's having the whole chain covered," Hoffman explained. "And in the end, the people are getting it that really need it."

Those who donate to the effort can allow Midwest Food Bank to prepare more meals for shipment. The Tender Mercies packages focus heavily on nutritional components such as rice and beans with chicken flavoring. Each meal shipment contains about 240,000 servings.

Hoffman added the Midwest Food Bank is consistently rated highly by the independent evaluator Charity Navigator. He hopes it is another reason to compel more people to donate to the effort. He pointed out the meals will provide substantial nutrition for individuals dealing with a lot of stress and uncertainty for the foreseeable future.

"This isn't anything that's going to be ... as soon as the war is over, everything's gonna be fine," Hoffman stressed.

He emphasized the humanitarian effort to help those recover will be a long process. Several million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began.


A recipient of guaranteed income from Springboard to Opportunities' Magnolia Mother's Trust, which gives $1,000 per month for one year to families headed by Black women living in federally subsidized housing. (Instagram/Springboard to Opportunities)

Social Issues

Guaranteed Income Seen as Path Toward Gender, Racial Justice

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Nebraska News Connection, Reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

Environment

Wayne State Researchers Explore Novel Groundwater Monitoring Method

Researchers at Wayne State University are developing an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins. The process is typically labor-…

Social Issues

NH Group Encourages Giving Back this National Volunteer Week

It's National Volunteer Week, and groups are spotlighting some of the benefits of volunteering, both for individuals and the communities they serve…

About 10% of students at Virginia's Community Colleges responded to a survey on food insecurity and homelessness in 2021. The data is informing today's decisions to increase assistance. (Adobe Stock/Elena Shi)

Social Issues

Food Insecurity, Mental Health are Challenges for VA College Students

Community college students in Virginia still face food insecurity a year after survey data shows the COVID pandemic created greater challenges due to …

Social Issues

Minnesota Grapples with Inflation; Report Blames Corporate Profits

The bigger bite taken out of Minnesotans' paychecks by higher consumer costs is being seen in multiple ways - including the possibility of corporate p…

Maryland lawmakers recently passed the Climate Solutions Now Act. It commits the state to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions 60% by 2031, expand clean energy use, and invest in underserved communities. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: Baltimore Lags Behind Cities in Solar-Power Installations

The amount of solar power installed in just nine U.S. cities exceeds the amount installed in the entire country 10 years ago, a new report finds…

Environment

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Found at Lancaster County Poultry Farm

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial layer chickens …

Environment

Report: Mississippi River States Need Federal Support for Restoration

A new report shines a spotlight on problems facing ten of the nation's most endangered rivers, and possible solutions. It includes the Mississippi…

 

