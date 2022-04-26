Tuesday, April 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 26, 2022
Play

Good government groups warn against dumping voting machines for paper ballots, your body could show signs of working from home, and texts reveal GOP lawmakers considered a call for martial law on Jan 6.

2022Talks - April 26, 2022
Play

The Supreme Court considers "Remain in Mexico," a federal judge blocks the end of Title 42, Donald Trump is held in contempt in New York, and the White House mulls regulatory action after Elon Musk buys Twitter.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Social Issues  |  International Relief    News
IA College Student Organizes Bike Ride for Ukraine

Play

Tuesday, April 26, 2022   

An Iowa college student is organizing a fundraiser and a message of peace for Ukraine, in an effort stretching 75 miles long.

Anita Tamang, a senior at Luther College majoring in global health, and at least 20 other bicycle riders will embark on a daylong journey Saturday, starting in Rochester, Minnesota and ending at Luther's campus in Decorah.

Tamang said she has long dreamed about leading a long ride to raise awareness for a good cause, but could never pinpoint one. And then, Russia's invasion of Ukraine added urgency.

"I wanted to do something, but I felt so helpless," Tamang recounted. "I want to help, but I don't know how, what can I do?"

She received guidance and inspiration from a professor at her school who is a native of Ukraine. A GoFundMe page has been set up in conjunction with the ride. Donations will go to a local oncology clinic in Ukraine, where the educator's mother works.

Organizers added if there is anything left, it will be given to internally displaced people to address current gaps in care.

Tamang emphasized she hopes the endurance of a long bike ride conveys the importance of community members in the Midwest and elsewhere staying committed in calling for world peace.

"With this experience of organizing this and also riding on Saturday, we are hoping that people sort of stand up [against] the injustices that's going on in the world," Tamang remarked.

She pointed out those taking part in the ride will display imagery calling attention to the issue. Students and others supportive of the effort are encouraged to share messages on social media to raise more awareness.

