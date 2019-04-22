 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2019 


The vigilante accused of holding migrants at border to appear in court today. Also on our Monday rundown: The US Supreme Court takes up including citizenship questions on the next census this week. Plus, Earth Day finds oceans becoming plastic soup.

Daily Newscasts

Citizenship Question Could Impact 2020 Census in Idaho

The 2020 Census begins in less than a year. (14ktgold/Adobe Stock)
The 2020 Census begins in less than a year. (14ktgold/Adobe Stock)
April 22, 2019

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho has a lot riding on an accurate 2020 Census count, but concerns are growing that a citizenship question could skew results.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will review a request from the Justice Department to add a question about a person's citizenship status to the Census.

Greg Hill, director of the Idaho Policy Institute, says an accurate Census is important for two big reasons: proper representation in elections and federal funding.

But he says some Hispanic Idahoans, who make up about 11 percent of the population, could be wary of how their census data will be used and not complete it, negatively affecting the entire state.

"If there is a population that is afraid to fill out the question because it could somehow impact them individually, the state level impact is broad as well,” he states. “And it doesn't just affect the Hispanic families that are filling it out, but it'd affect the entire community they live in, the county and the state as well."

According to a George Washington University study, Idaho receives more than $2.4 billion annually from federal programs that rely on Census data.

Lower courts have blocked the citizenship question from being included, but Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose agency oversees the Census Bureau, says the question is necessary to properly enforce the Voting Rights Act.

The 2020 Census is likely to reveal the Gem State's rapid expansion over the past decade.

In the past two years, the Census Bureau found Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country and research from the University of Idaho says the Hispanic population accounts for more than a quarter of the state's growth between 2010 to 2017.

Hill says the increasing population makes it even more important to get the count right.

"We need to know who those people are and where they live so we can reapportion in a way that they're all represented and so that's really important for us – the fact that we're growing so quickly,” he states. “The people who are moving here deserve the right to be represented, and this is the only way we can do it."

The Census Bureau has asked the Supreme Court to resolve the citizenship question by June. The 2020 Census kicks off in less than a year, on April 1.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019