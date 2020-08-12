 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 12, 2020 


Former VP Joe Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate; some schools have science-based metrics for open classroom instruction.

2020Talks - August 12, 2020 


California Sen. Kamala Harris will be on the ticket with Joe Biden in November. Four states had primaries yesterday, and two had runoffs. Georgia and Wisconsin appear to have improved since last time.

Census Workers Begin Door-to-Door Visits After Trump Moves Deadline

The 2020 census count determines how much of the $675 billion in federal funds states and counties receive and shapes the maps of legislative districts. (americanlibrariesmagazine.org)
The 2020 census count determines how much of the $675 billion in federal funds states and counties receive and shapes the maps of legislative districts. (americanlibrariesmagazine.org)
August 11, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Starting today, census takers will begin visiting homes that haven't returned their 2020 census forms. Residents of New Mexico historically are undercounted, in part because nearly 900,000 people live in rural, hard-to-count areas.

Jacob Vigil, research and policy analyst with New Mexico Voices for Children, said even a 1% undercount would mean a huge loss of federal funds. In fact, it would amount to a loss of about $3,000 per person, for a total of $600 million over the next 10 years.

He said there's still time to participate online, by phone or by returning forms sent earlier this year.

"Most of the work is done through self-reporting, and that's the best way," Vigil said. "But then after that, the Census Bureau actually sends out enumerators and personnel out through the country to capture those folks who did not self-report."

There is now greater urgency to boost New Mexico's flagging census participation, after the Trump administration unexpectedly moved the deadline from October 31 to the end of September.

The census count determines how much money communities receive for resources such as hospitals, schools, roads, infrastructure and water systems. Vigil said in particular, tribal communities and children are nearly always under-counted in the Census.

"So we're talking about Medicaid, we're talking the CHIP program - children's health insurance - school lunches, SNAP; a lot of different programs that directly impact children," he said.

Last week, the Census Bureau reported the self-response rate for the country was around 63%, while New Mexico's rate was 10-points lower at 53%. Vigil believes that can be improved.

"Being currently the lowest response state and a state with large numbers of undercounted population - including children, children of color, tribal communities - it's really imperative that we get that accurate count," he said. "We have enough time to do that."

The U.S. Census Bureau gave no explanation as to why the deadline had been moved up, but Democratic lawmakers, including New Mexico's congressional delegation criticized the changed deadline, saying it was done to deliberately undercount groups that tend to support their party.

2020 U.S. Census forms can be completed via the Bureau's toll-free number at 1-844-330-2020 or online at "parent">my2020census.gov or by paper form.

Disclosure: New Mexico Voices for Children/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020