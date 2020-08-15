 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 14, 2020 


Trump rebuffs Biden's call for a national mask mandate; nurses warn of risks of in-person school.

2020Talks - August 14, 2020 


Responses to President Trump's suggestion that he opposes more Postal Service funding in part to prevent expanded mail-in voting; and Puerto Rico's second try at a primary on Sunday.

Census Undercount Could be Disastrous for NC Schools

After-school programs, school lunch assistance, special education, and classroom technology all receive federal funding based on U.S. Census data. (Adobe Stock)
After-school programs, school lunch assistance, special education, and classroom technology all receive federal funding based on U.S. Census data. (Adobe Stock)
August 14, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Census Bureau has announced it's wrapping up field operations a month earlier than previously planned, and critics say the move could have serious long-term consequences for North Carolina public schools.

The census count determines how much federal education money the state receives, and Deborah Weinstein -- executive director of the Coalition on Human Needs -- noted that North Carolina schools need even more cash for building upgrades, additional staff and Personal Protective Equipment to help keep children and teachers safe in the pandemic.

She said for every child who isn't counted, the state loses $1,700 a year.

"The loss of revenues means that there could be 79,000 teachers and other education staff laid off by the end of 2022 if they don't get more help," said Weinstein.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has sent a letter calling for a four-month extension of the census deadline, but President Donald Trump has said he wants the data to go to Congress by December 31. The lawmakers said they want to extend that time frame to April 30 of next year.

North Carolina's current count is slightly below the national average of 62%, and more than two in five residents haven't responded yet.

Lindy Studds, a member of the 2020 Census Community Partnership and Engagement Program said responding online or by phone means the Census Bureau can tally households faster.

"The less we have to go out to those houses, the better for everyone," said Studds. "And so that's why, since that is starting the second week in August, we're encouraging everyone to respond today, all without having to need a census taker. We refer to that as 'avoiding the knock.'"

While it's easy for many households to respond online, Weinstein added that some groups are harder to reach and count. She says that's why an extension is critical.

"It takes time to reach people in rural areas," said Weinstein. "And young children, people of color, immigrants and the poor are missed most often."

An undercount means fewer federal dollars for housing, transportation, health care, education, and emergency-response services. More than $675 billion in federal funds over the next decade will be attached to state and local population counts.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020