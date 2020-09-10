 
Window Tightens for Getting Accurate Census Count in Nebraska

The U.S. Census Bureau provides translated web pages and guides in 59 non-English languages, including American Sign Language, as well as guides in Braille and large print. (U.S. Census Bureau)
September 10, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. -- As the Trump administration works to end the U.S. Census Bureau's once-a-decade tally required by the U.S. Constitution one month early, nonprofits throughout Nebraska are making a final push to ensure all residents are counted.

Hannah Young, public policy manager for the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, said getting an accurate count will mean enough federal tax dollars return to Nebraska for critical programs and services.

"Everything from education, health care, roads, schools," Young said. "So if we are missing a part of town, then we are really missing out on federal dollars that we need in our state, especially right now during this crisis."

The deadline for the count was pushed back to Oct. 31 after the coronavirus health emergency forced the Census Bureau to shutter canvassing efforts.

The Trump administration recently ordered the bureau to wrap up work by Sep. 30, citing the need to deliver final numbers to Congress by their Dec. 31 deadline. That move was temporarily blocked last Saturday by a federal court.

Young said she understands the importance of delivering the data to Congress on time, but worries not counting hard-to-reach groups, including children younger than five, seniors and communities of color, would put additional stress on programs all Nebraskans rely on for the next decade.

"We don't get another attempt at this for 10 years," Young said. "And the fact that we have to wrap up a month early now is really concerning, because those who are going door to door knocking and doing the census face to face, they have gotten their time slashed due to COVID."

As of this week, the Census Bureau estimates nearly 90% of Nebraskans have participated in the head count, a couple of percentage points ahead of the national average.

To make sure all the folks in your household and your neighborhood end up in the final tally, Young said you can fill out your form online and request telephone assistance by visiting 2020Census.gov.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - NE

 
