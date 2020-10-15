 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 15, 2020 


Faith leaders push for candidates who support love, justice and inclusion; a new report backs ending prosecution of 18-to-24-year-olds as adults.

2020Talks - October 15, 2020 


More than 5 million Americans with felony convictions can't vote in November. And Trump tweets support for Calif. Republicans who illegally installed unauthorized ballot boxes.

Census Count Ends After Supreme Court Sides with Trump

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that halts the 2020 Census 15 days early will guarantee an undercount for Latino, tribal and rural communities, according to Chicanos Por La Causa Action Fund. (alaska public.org)
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that halts the 2020 Census 15 days early will guarantee an undercount for Latino, tribal and rural communities, according to Chicanos Por La Causa Action Fund. (alaska public.org)
October 15, 2020

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The roller coaster that has been the once-a-decade U.S. Census will come to an early end today, despite the failure to reach many tribal communities because of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Census workers were in what's known as the "non-response follow-up phase," knocking on people's doors, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday the Trump administration could shut down the count early.

A consortium of advocacy groups, cities, counties and tribes sued to maintain the Oct. 31 deadline.

Jessica Imotichey is a census partnership coordinator for the Nevada area.

"This is primarily about apportionment for the House of Representatives," Imotichey explained. "So it really is about representation, having your voice heard and represented in Congress."

Critics believe the court's ruling will now allow President Donald Trump time to alter the count while in office, by excluding unauthorized immigrants from the numbers used to reallocate congressional seats and Electoral College votes for the next 10 years.

Tribal communities have suffered disproportionate cases of COVID-19. Health repercussions led the Trump administration to extend the count through Oct. 31, but its sudden, later reversal prompted court battles.

Imotichey explained how a possible undercount of tribal communities could negatively affect their lives.

"Tribes often run their own housing programs, they have their own health-care centers and clinics," Imotichey noted. "They maintain the roads on the reservations, so transportation dollars are at stake."

In the 2010 Census, American Indians and the Alaska Native population living on reservations was undercounted by almost 5%, one of the highest undercounts of any group.

People can still fill out a census form online until 2:59am Pacific Time Friday morning, at 2020Census.gov.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020