 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 18, 2021 


Washington state debates revival of the estate tax to combat housing crisis; Texas Gov. Abbott called out for "blaming" state's freeze emergency on wind power.

2021Talks - February 18, 2021 


The Biden administration sends supplies to Texas where millions are without power, Congress holds a hearing on slavery reparations, and a Kentucky County GOP chair calls on Senator Mitch McConnell to resign.

MN House Panel Advances Flavored Tobacco Ban

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

According to anti-tobacco advocates, 85% of Black smokers use menthol cigarettes, which have been cited as a "predatory product" in communities of color. (Adobe Stock)
According to anti-tobacco advocates, 85% of Black smokers use menthol cigarettes, which have been cited as a "predatory product" in communities of color. (Adobe Stock)
February 18, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A proposal to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Minnesota has resurfaced in the Legislature.

House Bill 904, which cleared a House committee Wednesday, comes with renewed backing of those wanting to address health disparities across the state.

The measure would prohibit retailers from selling flavored tobacco and related products, including menthol cigarettes.

Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope, the bill's sponsor, said now is the time to restrict items that have been heavily marketed in communities of color.

"Let's put the health of our kids and the health of our Black brothers and sisters ahead of Big Tobacco profits," Frazier urged.

Supporters also said the move would address the dangers of vaping among teens and young adults.

At this week's hearing, there was opposition from those representing retailers, who say the ban would push buyers into other states while creating a dangerous underground market.

Laura Smith, spokesperson for the nonprofit group ClearWay Minnesota and Minnesotans for a Smoke Free Generation, countered in light of last year's racial reckoning and the pandemic, there's more urgency to address health disparities facing marginalized communities, and reducing tobacco dependency would be a big help.

"We think that should be a huge impetus for getting this done this session," Smith asserted.

Late last year, the Minnesota House Select Committee on Racial Justice recommended action as part of a broader effort to eliminate disparities.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen Minnesota cities have enacted their own restrictions for selling flavored tobacco.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021