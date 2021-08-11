IL Groups: Key to Redistricting is Keeping Communities Together

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Illinois, good-government groups are urging that state lawmakers engage more with the community as they draw new voting-district maps for the next decade of elections.
Common Cause Illinois executive director Jay Young said it's important to keep people with common values - related to race or ethnicity, a school zone, park or community center - in the same district, so they can make their views known to their legislators.
"You want to make sure," he said, "that somebody is going to Springfield, somebody is going into City Council, to the county board, what have you, that is really thinking about the needs of not just you, but your entire community."
Young said it's also important for communities to have voting power to replace officials who aren't responsive to their needs.
Illinois has one of the earliest deadlines for submitting state legislative maps, and this year the Legislature chose to use data from the 2010 census, along with updates from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey. Young said congressional maps and many local maps are yet to be drawn.
Young added that even the state legislative maps are subject to change. Lawsuits are pending about whether using American Community Survey data instead of the full census results is acceptable. He also urged folks to get involved at the county, municipal or school-board level.
"You can't just stay focused on state-level government," he said. "Your local redistricting process is also really important, if you have an opportunity to participate in that."
In 2020, 62 out of 138 state legislative elections were uncontested. Advocates for redistricting reform have said that's partly because of gerrymandering, when lawmakers use redistricting as a political tool to manipulate election outcomes in their favor.
INDIANAPOLIS - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Indiana, good-government groups are urging transparency as state lawmakers draw new voting-district maps for the next decade of elections.
Some states are moving toward independent commissions to draw their voting-district maps, but in Indiana, it's the Legislature.
Katie Blair, director of advocacy and public policy for the ACLU of Indiana, said she hopes they take "communities of interest" into account. She said it's important that people with common values - related to race or ethnicity, a school district, park or community center - can come together to make their views known.
"We want to have multiple opportunities for people from the public - citizens - to come in, and to express what they want to see in their maps and what they have concerns with," she said. "We want these maps to be drawn fair, and to keep communities of interest together."
A series of public hearings on redistricting kicked off in Lafayette last week, but attendees voiced some concern about whether lawmakers actually will incorporate the input into the maps.
A coalition of good-government groups is to hold a rally at the Statehouse today, to ask that the process be bipartisan and transparent, and allow adequate time for the public to weigh in.
When redistricting is done properly, Blair said, new district lines should reflect population changes and racial diversity - but too often, people in power use redistricting as a political tool to manipulate election outcomes, or what's known as gerrymandering. She added that, historically, racial gerrymandering has been a major issue.
"It is used to further marginalize communities of color, by 'packing' communities of color into too small of districts," she said, "or by 'cracking' communities of color and spreading them out over many districts, diluting their voting power."
A recent report from the group "Women 4 Change" found an "extreme Republican bias" in Indiana's maps compared with other states. In 2012, Republican candidates got slightly more than 54% of the statewide congressional vote, but they won seven of the state's nine congressional seats. Results of elections since then have been similar.
BOSTON -- Every ten years, after the Census, local municipalities usually draw new precinct boundaries before state lawmakers draw new voting districts, but a bill passed by both the Massachusetts House and Senate could change that.
Block-by-block Census data needed for redistricting and what's known as "reprecincting" was supposed to be available in April.
Beth Huang, executive director of the nonprofit Massachusetts Voter Table, which is part of the Drawing Democracy Coalition, said the pandemic and the former administration's politicization of the Census have delayed the data until Sep. 30.
That leaves just over a month to get the new maps ready, which Huang pointed out needs to happen at least a year before the next Election Day.
"State representatives need to live in the districts to which they're elected for a full year before the election," Huang explained. "That means that our constitutional deadline for redrawing districts is November 8th."
She added if reprecincting needs to happen before redistricting, there is no chance of having enough time to get residents' input on the new maps. How maps are drawn can affect communities' abilities to build voting coalitions to hold their officials accountable on issues that matter most to them.
To reduce historical racial gerrymandering, the Voting Rights Act includes a provision which requires states to have majority-minority districts; that is, districts where a majority of voters represent a minority racial or linguistic community.
Huang noted sometimes, cities draw precincts of vastly different sizes, which can make redistricting at the state level more difficult.
"If you have these different-sized building blocks, these different-sized precincts, and Voting Rights Act considerations at the same time, there are constraints on two different sides," Huang remarked.
She added efforts are always underway to increase public participation, and make political representation in the Commonwealth more equitable. She thinks Gov. Baker should sign the bill into law, emphasizing the importance of a transparent process.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania should get some 2020 Census data this summer, to be used in the redistricting process. But some groups want the state to put an end to what's known as prison gerrymandering
It's the policy of counting people in prison as residents where they're incarcerated, rather than where they'd otherwise be living.
A petition launched on Tuesday asks the panel in charge of redrawing the districts - the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, or LRC - to count the 37-thousand people behind bars based on where they're from.
Robert Saleem Holbrook, executive director of the Abolitionist Law Center, said prison gerrymandering is a racial justice issue.
"Because what you have is prisoners who are primarily from Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Chester, who are making up the bulk or disproportionate number of the state prison population in Pennsylvania," said Holbrook. "And these rural, white counties benefit from predominantly Black and Brown areas, from them being counted as residents in these prisons in these rural communities."
In a May LRC meeting, PA House Minority Leader Rep. Joanna McClinton - D-Philadelphia - who sits on the five-member panel, called on her colleagues to commit to stopping prison gerrymandering.
Carol Kuniholm, chair of the group Fair Districts PA, said prison gerrymandering goes against state election law, which says individuals in "penal institutions" should not be considered a resident of the institution's election district.
"So, our belief is, if you can't vote in the place you are incarcerated, you shouldn't be counted in the place where you're incarcerated," said Kuniholm. "That you should be counted at your last known address."
Kuniholm said she hopes the LRC addresses prison gerrymandering at its next meeting. The commission has pledged to host public hearings this summer ahead of the mapmaking process.