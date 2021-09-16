ID Salmon Industry Feels the Pain from Dismal Runs

BOISE, Idaho -- Closed fisheries from imperiled fish runs in the Columbia River Basin are prompting calls for action before it's too late.



Steelhead trout numbers in the Columbia and its tributaries could be the lowest since records began in the 1930s. On the Columbia, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued an emergency closure on salmon fishing up to the Bonneville Dam.



Brian Brooks, executive director of the Idaho Wildlife Federation, said low salmon and steelhead numbers present an existential crisis for people in the industry.



"Idaho guides and outfitters, if they want to stay in the fishing industry, they have to leave their home," Brooks observed. "They have to go out of Idaho to stay in the industry, and if they don't want to leave their home, then they have to leave the industry."



Brooks applauded Republican Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson for his $33 billion proposal to save endangered species, which includes removing the lower Snake River dams. Other leaders in the region have supported habitat improvements in Congress's infrastructure package, but have not moved to include Simpson's proposal in the package.



Marcia Brownlee, program manager of the Artemis Sportswomen initiative for the National Wildlife Federation, said the region has taken half-measures to save endangered fish for too long.



"We need to do everything in our power to make sure emergency closures do not become permanent closures," Brownlee urged. "And what we've seen this summer has really illustrated that what we're doing now isn't enough. We need to do more."



Brownlee recommended the first step should be removing four lower Snake River dams in southeast Washington.



Earlier in the year, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., praised spring Chinook salmon runs on the Snake River, which were higher than in 2019 and 2020. The members of Congress said it was proof dams and salmon can co-exist.



Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Salmon regulations Idaho Dept. of Fish and Wildlife 09/09/2021

Columbia Basin Initiative Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho 2021



get more stories like this via email



BANGOR, Maine -- Efforts are under way to restore Atlantic salmon populations in the Gulf of Maine, by removing dams, replacing culverts and restoring streams.



Salmon are what are known as sea-run fish, meaning they live part of their lives in fresh water and part in the ocean.



John Catena, Northeast and Great Lakes region supervisor for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Restoration Center, said dams across the region have blocked Atlantic salmon's migration paths from the ocean to the river to spawn.



This year, four local Maine projects are receiving $900,000 in funding from NOAA.



"These kinds of activities are meant to recover them such that we can actually have a sustainable population over time," Catena explained. "This is an iconic species that was important to Native Americans to sport fishermen, and to any number of other groups throughout the region."



Catena noted Atlantic salmon are endangered, with roughly 1,000 in the Gulf of Maine, where there used to be more than 100,000. He added these kinds of projects also benefit species similar to Atlantic salmon, including river herring and American shad, which also have low populations.



Catena pointed out dam-removal projects have implications beyond removing blockages to fish migration, and many present liability issues for local communities.



"They continue to cause other problems," Catena outlined. "They can degrade water quality, increase the water temperatures, exacerbate local flooding. And so these are oftentimes left to dam owners that don't have the means to deal with them."



Catena emphasized federal infrastructure funding also may help improve thousands of dams and culverts throughout Maine. Many are old and degrading former mill structures. A $1 trillion infrastructure bill is in the works in Congress, passed by the Senate and now being debated in the House of Representatives.



References: Salmon restoration funding NOAA 07/29/2021

House Resolution 3684 2021



get more stories like this via email

