Tuesday, October 26, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 27, 2021
Play

As cities work toward decreasing their climate impact, they're running up against some opponents in the gas industry; California community colleges are joining a new national effort to help more adults of color gain credentials and degrees.

2021Talks - October 26, 2021
Play

President Biden makes his case for his spending package in New Jersey as Sen. Joe Manchin says a deal could be reached this week; plus former Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies before Parliament in London.

The Yonder Report - October 21, 2021
Play

An all-Black Oklahoma town joins big cities in seeking reparations; a Kentucky vaccination skeptic does a 180; telehealth proves invaluable during pandemic; and spooky destinations lure tourists at Halloween.

Environment  |  Salmon Recovery    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

"Salmon in the City" Explores Urban-Design Approaches to Clean Water

Play

Tuesday, October 26, 2021   

SEATTLE -- How water flows in cities affects salmon swimming far away. An event this week is exploring how urban centers can better treat their water to protect these iconic Northwest species.

Salmon in the City is an online presentation that will look at approaches to architecture that keeps water clean for aquatic species.

Anna Huttel, certification director for Salmon-Safe, the organization promoting best conservation practices hosting the event, said one of the options cities can use to treat stormwater is planters.

"Bio-retention offers that above-ground visibility to inspire folks," Huttel pointed out. "As well as the opportunity to use plants to help to treat pollutants in the stormwater, provide habitat through the vegetation and really just provide something that's beautiful to look at as well. "

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with presenters including Huttel and Brook Muller, Dean of the College of Arts and Architecture at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. She will speak about sustainable architectures and climate-adaptive urban landscapes.

Huttel stressed her organization focuses on salmon because they are like canaries in the coal mine for habitat health, but Salmon-Safe could just as easily be called "water safe" because practices that are good for salmon are good for other species as well.

"Thinking about how these principles can help downstream, even if you can't see a water body from a site that you are influencing, everything has a trickle-down effect, reaches a larger water body and touches another part of the ecosystem," Huttel outlined.

Huttel also noted salmon are imperiled, affecting another iconic species of the Northwest: orcas. The whales, which live off the West Coast, rely on salmon for their diet and have increasingly struggled to find the food they need to survive.


get more stories like this via email
Birders place artificial nesting platforms to aid endangered species in the Kendall-Frost Marsh in Mission Bay. (Craig Chaddock)

Environment

Report: California Wetlands Help Slow Climate Change

SAN DIEGO -- Ninety percent of California's wetlands are gone, and the movement to restore them has taken on added urgency in light of the climate …

Social Issues

New MD Redistricting Map Complicates Town’s Quest for Restorative Justice

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- A last-minute change to a Maryland county's redistricting map is throwing a wrench into a restorative justice process, which …

Health and Wellness

"There's No Safe Level of Lead in Kids"

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is a heightened effort this week to inform Ohio families about the dangers of a silent poison. Because lead is invisible and …

Florida's Senate president, Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, is calling on visitors to the chamber to be respectful, saying while there are no mask mandates, senators and staff can request social distancing and masking within their own offices. (Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

Senator Calls FL Surgeon General Unfit for Job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida's surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo is facing bipartisan rebuke for refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state …

Social Issues

Legal Question Hangs Over SD Social-Studies Process

PIERRE, S.D. -- A new framework is moving forward for updating social-studies standards in South Dakota schools, and as the process took shape…

Fossil fuels kill more than 8 million people per year as the result of pollution, research shows. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Study: Clean-Energy Transition More Gain than Pain

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- New research shows a rapid energy transition away from fossil fuels would save more than $5 trillion compared with continuing …

Social Issues

As Anti-Asian Violence Continues, NY Groups Host Community Safety Trainings

NEW YORK -- Police data show New York City saw a 368% increase in assaults against Asian residents in September, compared with the same time last …

Environment

Utilities: Community Solar Projects Bring Clean Energy, Economic Benefits

DETROIT -- Utilities in Michigan are raising awareness about the ways consumers can get involved in cleaning up the energy grid, including by …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021