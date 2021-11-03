Redistricting Comment Period Open for AR House, Senate Maps

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Arkansas Board of Apportionment (BOA) is seeking public comment after revealing its proposed state House and Senate voting-district maps last week.



Some observers say the redistricting process should be more transparent. With the new maps the BOA is considering, the state is poised to gain its first Latino majority-minority district, located in Northwest Arkansas.



Bonnie Miller, president of the League of Women Voters of Arkansas, said although the board hosted some public meetings across the state to hear redistricting concerns, most of the mapmaking work was still done behind closed doors.



"The actual drawing of the maps was not transparent or open, and nothing that they did for the actual drawing of the maps was part of public record," Miller pointed out. "So while they held these meetings and listened to some different people around the state, we don't really know what they did with those comments."



In the proposed maps, no Senate incumbents will be forced to run against each other. In the House, creating a new district will result in three incumbents being drawn into the same district in eastern Arkansas.



The public comment period is open through Nov. 28. The Board of Apportionment reconvenes Nov. 29 to integrate the public feedback into the maps before final approval.



Kristin Foster, Citizens First Congress outreach coordinator with the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, said she agrees with the sentiment of the board's Redistricting Coordinator Justice Betty Dickey, who said it is impossible to create new maps that will make everyone happy.



However, Foster hopes district lines in Arkansas will one day be drawn by groups without political affiliations.



"What we'd love to see for Arkansas is redistricting put in the hands of an independent redistricting commission that is not controlled by partisan elected officials who have a vested interest in the outcome," Foster asserted. "We'd rather see this being handled by people from the community."



References: Redistricting maps Ark. Board of Apportionment 2021



MINNEAPOLIS -- Researchers, nonprofits, and public-policy advocates continue to analyze census data released late this summer.



An increase in diversity was a big theme for Minnesota's numbers, prompting more discussion about meeting the needs of racial groups representing the growth. Since 2010, 85 of Minnesota's 87 counties saw growth in their Hispanic and Latino populations, while 72 recorded an increase in their Black populations.



Allison Liuzzi, project director for Minnesota Compass, a social indicators project, said in some cases, the gains were relatively small, but she said the overall changes are significant because Minnesota is playing catch-up to many other parts of the U.S.



"The trend is taking hold across the state such that we're seeing our state become much more like other more racially and ethnically diverse states across the nation," Liuzzi reported.



She argued a more diverse population can help stabilize a county's workforce as employers face difficulty in filling positions. She suggested the trends should prompt the education system to ensure schools are more culturally responsive to students from different racial backgrounds.



Detailed age estimates were not included in the latest release, but Liuzzi noted Minnesota is still projected to see more older adults, resulting in greater infrastructure needs.



Mike Dean, executive director of LeadMN, an association for community college students, said it received support from the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation to help with census outreach ahead of last year's count.



Dean pointed out the work was vital, as Minnesota hung on to all of its congressional seats by a thin margin.



"And if not, that just means less of a voice in D.C. and particularly, right now, with so much conversation going on around COVID relief, how do we improve the economy?" Dean remarked.



Dean emphasized their outreach was especially geared toward elevating BIPOC voices at the community college level as the census took shape. He feels maintaining representation in Congress could help those students carve out a better future for themselves.



"We all know that really, higher education is a pathway to having a strong middle class," Dean contended. "And, you know, having a more diverse community is really critical with this that we invest in higher education."



Additional 2020 census data is expected next year. This fall, the Census Bureau is expected to release its latest American Community Survey estimates, which will give a better reflection of how populations were impacted by the pandemic.



References: Early census data Minnesota State Demographic Center 08/25/2021

State data profiles Census Bureau 08/25/2021



