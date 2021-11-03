Thursday, November 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 4, 2021
Play

As leaders from around the world meet in Glasgow, the U.S. plan to tackle climate change is coming into focus, and Supreme Court Justices' questions point to trouble for New York's concealed-carry law.

2021Talks - November 4, 2021
Play

Republicans block debate on another voting rights bill, New Jersey's razor-thin governors race goes to the incumbent, and President Bidens social spending package moves closer to a House vote.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Play

Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America; Oregons model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

Social Issues  |  Census    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Redistricting Comment Period Open for AR House, Senate Maps

Play

Wednesday, November 3, 2021   

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Arkansas Board of Apportionment (BOA) is seeking public comment after revealing its proposed state House and Senate voting-district maps last week.

Some observers say the redistricting process should be more transparent. With the new maps the BOA is considering, the state is poised to gain its first Latino majority-minority district, located in Northwest Arkansas.

Bonnie Miller, president of the League of Women Voters of Arkansas, said although the board hosted some public meetings across the state to hear redistricting concerns, most of the mapmaking work was still done behind closed doors.

"The actual drawing of the maps was not transparent or open, and nothing that they did for the actual drawing of the maps was part of public record," Miller pointed out. "So while they held these meetings and listened to some different people around the state, we don't really know what they did with those comments."

In the proposed maps, no Senate incumbents will be forced to run against each other. In the House, creating a new district will result in three incumbents being drawn into the same district in eastern Arkansas.

The public comment period is open through Nov. 28. The Board of Apportionment reconvenes Nov. 29 to integrate the public feedback into the maps before final approval.

Kristin Foster, Citizens First Congress outreach coordinator with the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, said she agrees with the sentiment of the board's Redistricting Coordinator Justice Betty Dickey, who said it is impossible to create new maps that will make everyone happy.

However, Foster hopes district lines in Arkansas will one day be drawn by groups without political affiliations.

"What we'd love to see for Arkansas is redistricting put in the hands of an independent redistricting commission that is not controlled by partisan elected officials who have a vested interest in the outcome," Foster asserted. "We'd rather see this being handled by people from the community."


get more stories like this via email
Arizona Public Service provides energy to more than 2.7 million customers across the state. (Sashkin/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Arizona Regulators Cut Power Company's Rate-Hike Request

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Following pressure from consumer groups and ratepayers, the Arizona Corporation Commission this week made significant cuts to a …

Social Issues

North Dakotans Urged to Plan for Higher Heating Bills

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A recent dip in temperatures likely prompted many North Dakotans to start cranking up the heat. With natural-gas prices expected …

Environment

Protecting the Family Farm Focus of Virtual Event

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Family farms are navigating a maze of market barriers and threats from climate change. While solutions develop, some say producers …

Urgency for the U.S. Congress to designate the Gila River as a Wild and Scenic River follows one of the worst years ever recorded for water levels on the Colorado River. (state.nm.us)

Environment

Heinrich, Lujan Reintroduce NM Gila River Protection Bill

SILVER CITY, N.M. -- New Mexico's U.S. senators are making another attempt to protect the last remaining free-flowing rivers and tributary systems to …

Social Issues

Report: PA Kids' Health Coverage Increased During Pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Since the pandemic began, public health coverage for children has increased by 10% in Pennsylvania, and a new report underscored …

In Ohio, 33 Republican legislators are cosponsoring a bill that would allow private citizens to sue abortion providers. (Fibonnaci Blue/Flickr)

Health and Wellness

Newly Introduced Ohio Bill Mirrors Texas' Abortion Ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio again is jumping into the national debate over abortion access, with a new bill introduced that mirrors Texas' strict abortion …

Environment

Californians Head to Glasgow for Climate Change Summit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This week, a contingent of local government officials from California and across the U.S. is headed to the United Nations …

Social Issues

Groups Speak Out on Clark County Redistricting Maps

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Good-government groups are criticizing the new district voting maps approved by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday, predicting …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021