PA Lawsuit Asks State Supreme Court to Intervene in Redistricting

A new lawsuit asks the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to intervene in creating a new congressional district map for the Commonwealth, as concerns grow the legislature and governor will not be able to reach an agreement in time for the 2022 primary.



In the case, the Public Interest Law Center is representing leaders of Common Cause Pennsylvania, Fair Districts PA, and the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania.



Ben Geffen, staff attorney at the Center, said it the suit is about trying to avoid the mistakes of the 2011 congressional maps, which were thrown out by the state Supreme Court in 2018 due to partisan gerrymandering.



"It set a precedent, for the first time saying that it is a violation of the Pennsylvania Constitution to draw a map in order to benefit one party or another party," Geffen explained. "It's an opportunity for Pennsylvania to get the map right in the first instance."



Gov. Tom Wolf sent a letter last week to the House State Government Committee, flagging his concerns with its proposed congressional map. The lawsuit was filed in Commonwealth Court.



Khalif Ali, executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania, said they are also asking the Supreme Court to end what's known as "prison gerrymandering," when people in prison are counted as residents of the county where they're incarcerated, not where they would normally vote.



Ali pointed out in Pennsylvania, this most often involves people from Philadelphia or Allegheny counties.



"It's increasing the strength of representation in areas that, although they deserve representation, they may not deserve the type of representation that happens when there's an increase of several thousand inmates in your county that don't get an opportunity to really talk to a representative," Ali stated.



The Department of State has requested the House, Senate and congressional maps be approved by Jan. 24 to meet deadlines for the May 2022 primary elections.



DENVER - This year Colorado joined 13 other states trying to take politics out of the once-a-decade voter redistricting process, and Latino organizers say the creation of two independent commissions has helped communities of color finally win a seat at the table.



Mike Cortes - executive director of the Colorado Latino Leadership Advocacy and Research Organization (CLLARO) - said he was surprised to see how the recently finalized district lines were drawn.



"Many of those district maps bear a really strong resemblance to maps that CLLARO had designed and submitted to commissions for their consideration," said Cortes. "So we're very happy that the commission took our work seriously, and we've never seen that happen before."



In 2018, Colorado voters approved Amendments Y and Z to the state's constitution. They allowed independent commissions to draw district maps for state and Congressional representation using new census data.



CLLARO identified 130 Latino groups across the state and worked to get community members to testify before the commissions. Cortes said the next step is to take advantage of new opportunities by increasing voter turnout in 2022.



Cortes said he believes the independent commissions also helped rein in a common practice where one dominant political party draws maps that give it a decade's worth of political advantage.



"The commissions have equal representations of Democrats, Republicans and independents," said Cortes. "So no one party is in control of the process, and there is much less risk of gerrymandering."



While the Trump administration's attempts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census may have contributed to an undercount of Latinos, especially those concerned about the potential deportation of a family member, Cortes said the trajectory for Latino political influence is clear.



"We're growing," said Cortes. "Our population is approaching one out of four Coloradans. By 2050, Colorado's state demographer figures we will be one out of three Coloradans."







