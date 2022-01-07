Friday, January 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 7, 2022
Play

Vigils marking the Capitol riot anniversary urge leaders to protect voting rights; and a lawsuit asks the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to intervene over new state congressional district map.

2022Talks - January 7, 2022
Play

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on a healthcare worker vaccine mandate; Merrick Garland vows all Jan. 6 perpetrators will be held accountable; and former health advisors urge a new coronavirus strategy.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Play

Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Social Issues  |  Census    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

PA Lawsuit Asks State Supreme Court to Intervene in Redistricting

Play

Friday, January 7, 2022   

A new lawsuit asks the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to intervene in creating a new congressional district map for the Commonwealth, as concerns grow the legislature and governor will not be able to reach an agreement in time for the 2022 primary.

In the case, the Public Interest Law Center is representing leaders of Common Cause Pennsylvania, Fair Districts PA, and the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania.

Ben Geffen, staff attorney at the Center, said it the suit is about trying to avoid the mistakes of the 2011 congressional maps, which were thrown out by the state Supreme Court in 2018 due to partisan gerrymandering.

"It set a precedent, for the first time saying that it is a violation of the Pennsylvania Constitution to draw a map in order to benefit one party or another party," Geffen explained. "It's an opportunity for Pennsylvania to get the map right in the first instance."

Gov. Tom Wolf sent a letter last week to the House State Government Committee, flagging his concerns with its proposed congressional map. The lawsuit was filed in Commonwealth Court.

Khalif Ali, executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania, said they are also asking the Supreme Court to end what's known as "prison gerrymandering," when people in prison are counted as residents of the county where they're incarcerated, not where they would normally vote.

Ali pointed out in Pennsylvania, this most often involves people from Philadelphia or Allegheny counties.

"It's increasing the strength of representation in areas that, although they deserve representation, they may not deserve the type of representation that happens when there's an increase of several thousand inmates in your county that don't get an opportunity to really talk to a representative," Ali stated.

The Department of State has requested the House, Senate and congressional maps be approved by Jan. 24 to meet deadlines for the May 2022 primary elections.

Disclosure: Fair Districts PA contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Civic Engagement, Community Issues and Volunteering. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Abortion is expected to be one of the most controversial issues lawmakers will tackle when they start the annual 60-day Florida legislative session on Tues., Jan. 11. (Trimmel Gomes)

Health and Wellness

Abortion Among Big Issues to Watch in FL 2022 Legislature

As the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates the latest challenge to Roe v. Wade, new abortion laws are already in the works ahead of Florida's upcoming …

Environment

Report: Virginia Must Act Fast to Meet Chesapeake Bay Cleanup Goals

As a deadline looms to meet water cleanup goals for the Chesapeake Bay, a new report showed it is critical for Virginia to accelerate its work…

Social Issues

MA Groups Urge Voting Rights, Democracy Reform

Community groups have held vigils across Massachusetts this week to call for voting and democracy reform on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol …

PFAS chemicals have been discovered at high levels in the water systems of Hoosick Falls, Newburgh, Petersburgh and dozens of communities on Long Island. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

NY Enacts New PFAS Testing, Notification Law

A new law on the books in New York establishes the most comprehensive drinking-water testing and notification program in the nation for Perfluorinated…

Social Issues

Unions: BBB's Clean-Energy Jobs Key to NY's Manufacturing Future

The future of the Build Back Better Act may be in doubt in Congress, but New York labor leaders say the bill would create sustainable union jobs and …

Promoters of an event in Helena on the anniversary of the Capitol storming have ties to groups including the Oath Keepers. (Justin Brockie/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MT Group Warns of Far-Right Rally on Jan. 6 Anniversary

While vigils are planned in Montana to mark the January 6th Capitol riot aimed at overthrowing the results of the 2020 election, far-right extremists …

Social Issues

Labor Groups: ND Keeps Losing Ground on Minimum Wage

The start of the new year saw a number of states boost their minimum wage, but not North Dakota. Labor leaders say it's remained at $7.25 an hour for …

Social Issues

Gov. Beshear Touts Economic Gains, Community Resiliency in State of State

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke before a joint session of the Kentucky House and Senate last night, in his third Commonwealth address. After a year of …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021