PA Judge Recommends Adopting GOP-Supported Congressional Map

A Pennsylvania judge is recommending the state Supreme Court adopt a congressional redistricting map vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf after passage by the General Assembly.



Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough was appointed by the state's highest court as "special master" to recommend a congressional map. In a 228-page report, she said the General Assembly's map, which slightly favors Republicans, "constitutes a profound depiction of what the voters in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania desire" because it was passed by the state Legislature.



Carol Kuniholm, chair of Fair Districts PA, countered giving one party an advantage is not fair mapmaking criteria.



"It's sad to see one party say that we need a tilted playing field, and we demand it, and we have it by right," Kuniholm asserted. "That's just inappropriate. We need a level playing field so that the voice of the people wins when the elections take place."



Petitioners in a January case asking the top court to intervene in congressional redistricting have until next Monday to respond to McCullough's decision before a Feb. 18 hearing.



Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, introduced the General Assembly-approved map and said he applauds McCullough "for recognizing the nonpartisanship of the map and the fact it adheres to all requirements to make a fair map."



The Legislative Reapportionment Commission (LRC) approved state House and Senate maps last week.



Kuniholm pointed out because of map changes, 2022 will be one of the most important midterms in decades.



"It's a really interesting opportunity for folks who feel shut out to look for candidates that would reflect them well," Kuniholm contended. "To really engage in seeing new candidates and working to have a Legislature that reflects us better, that listens, and accomplishes what the people of Pennsylvania want."



Under the new map, there are so far 25 House districts and 1 Senate district with no incumbents, with some of them explicitly drawn to give minority communities a chance to elect a representative of their choice. Residents have 30 days from Friday's vote to submit legal challenges to the LRC-approved map.



Disclosure: Fair Districts PA contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Civic Engagement, and Community Issues and Volunteering. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Judge's report Commonwealth Court of Pa. 02/07/2022

Redistricting proposal House Republican Caucus 2022

Redistricting plans Legislative Reapportionment Commission 2022



get more stories like this via email



A redistricting challenge in Arkansas gets its first court hearing this month.



The lawsuit claims the Arkansas Board of Apportionment's new voting-district map for the state House of Representatives dilutes the voting power of Black residents. Filed by the ACLU of Arkansas, the suit alleges the map unnecessarily splits communities of interest, particularly African Americans living in the Upper Delta, Lower Delta, and Central and Southwest Arkansas.



Barry Jefferson, the Arkansas NAACP's political action chair, said the House map denies people equal opportunity to elect the candidates of their choice.



"It's hard enough to get people to go out and vote now, and when you do things like this, you're taking their voice away, people are not going to vote," he said. "So, we want the court to bring it back to the state and say, 'Hey, you have to do a better map that represents the people.' There were multiple maps that were given that was not cutting districts in half."



The suit was filed on behalf of the Arkansas State Conference N-double-A-C-P and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel. The three Board of Apportionment members haven't commented on the lawsuit, although Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he's pleased with the redistricting process and believes the maps will "shape equal representation" in the state.



A federal judge has scheduled a Jan. 27 hearing in the case. The suit alleges the House map violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibits racial discrimination in election procedures.



When Black Arkansans are not adequately represented in democracy, said Holly Dickson, executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas, it erpetuates the systemic inequality they already face.



"That means that the elected representatives are less likely to listen to these voters on the issues that matter to them," she said. "So, it has a tremendous impact - but over a decade, can really erode progress that we absolutely need to be making in the state of Arkansas."



The lawsuit names the Board of Apportionment members - Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston - as defendants. It contends five additional Black-majority House districts would better represent state demographics.



References: Lawsuit ACLU 12/29/2021

House map State of Arkansas 2022



get more stories like this via email

