Backers of Menthol Cigarette Ban Cite Health Benefits for Black Ohioans

The Food and Drug Administration could soon ban the manufacture and sale of menthol cigarettes, a move advocates in Ohio said could have a positive impact on health, particularly in Black communities.



Yvonka Hall, executive director of the Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition, explained menthol tobacco products have a cool, smooth taste, making them more appealing and easier to use, especially among new tobacco users. She added they also have a mild anesthetic effect which suppresses coughing.



"Normally when you are taking something into your lungs that should not be there, your body rejects it by coughing," Hall explained. "Menthol allows you to take in the full 'poison' of the tobacco, by making sure that your body doesn't do what your body should do."



Research found nearly 85% of non-Hispanic Black smokers use mentholated products, putting them at increased risk of smoking-related illnesses. The FDA also estimates a proposed ban on menthol cigarettes could reduce up to 200,000 tobacco-related deaths among African Americans. Public comment on the proposed rule ends on July 5.



Studies showed the tobacco industry has been marketing menthol brands to African Americans since the 1950s, a trend Hall noted continues to this day.



"Whether you see signage around cigarettes or sponsoring concerts, whether they're rap concerts or the jazz fest, tobacco corporations have looked at things that the community likes as a way for them to perpetuate glamorizing smoking," Hall asserted.



The Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition works with local partners in an effort to create menthol-free communities. Hall pointed out a key focus of their work is educating people about the risks of smoking, and mentholated products.



"For parents, when you talk to them about the potential harm that it does to their children, it kind of changes the way they perceive things," Hall observed. "Making it personal for our communities is more important than ever."



Hall added Ohioans who need help quitting smoking can reach out to the coalition or other local health-advocacy groups. Health insurance programs also offer smoking cessation programs. For immediate help, she suggested calling the Ohio Quitline, at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.



With 2022 underway, more than 20 Minnesota cities now have local ordinances restricting or banning the sale of flavored tobacco products, and the new year will likely see another run at adopting a statewide law.



Cities like Bloomington have added new regulations, including a ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco products, along with a sunset of new tobacco retail licenses.



Jeanne Weigum, president of the Association for Nonsmokers-Minnesota, said although the federal government is taking steps to crackdown on products such as menthol, there are many flavored items appealing to teens and young adults.



"You don't find some 50-year-old guy going out and buying 'Unicorn Juice' to vape," Weigum observed. "That's not the target audience."



She predicts even more action at the local level. Last month, St. Paul enacted higher tobacco prices and banned discounts. And advocates say they will once again ask legislators for a statewide flavored tobacco ban.



Apart from industry pushback, retailers have often opposed restrictions, arguing they hurt businesses and create dangerous underground markets.



Weigum countered Minnesota has enough legal protections to thwart illegal sales. She feels even with a groundswell of local laws, there is still opportunity to create more demand for a state ban on flavored tobacco.



"I guess the questions comes up, 'Are we at critical mass on these issues?' " Weigum stated. "And, I'd like to say we are, but there are many communities across the state where there have not been these discussions."



The Association noted other barriers in 2022 include a shorter session at the State Capitol, and an election year for state lawmakers. Growing calls for tighter restrictions follow the 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey. The report's authors found an 80% increase in frequent vaping among respondents compared to 2017.



